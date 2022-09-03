Albemarle 33, William Fleming 17
Alleghany 54, Bath County 13
Amherst County 40, GW-Danville 25
Atlantic Shores Christian 46, Roanoke Catholic 0
Benedictine 17, Friendship-Edison, D.C. 0
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 8, The Covenant School 6
Brentsville 41, Fauquier 13
Brookville 35, Turner Ashby 6
Brunswick Academy 59, Greenbrier Christian 14
Cave Spring 30, Northside 0
Central - Wise 49, Marion 28
Central of Lunenburg 54, Mecklenburg County 20
Chatham 35, Tunstall 0
Christchurch 35, Middlesex 6
Collegiate-Richmond 19, Goochland 7
Dinwiddie 49, Heritage-Lynchburg 7
E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 6
East Rockingham 51, Rock Ridge 22
Eastern View 30, Liberty-Bealeton 20
Essex 40, Jamestown 0
Fairfax 38, Langley 7
Fishburne Military 22, Smith Mountain Lake Christian 20
Floyd County 32, Patrick County 12
Forest Park 40, Woodgrove 14
Fort Defiance 24, Liberty-Bedford 14
Fredericksburg Christian 48, Norfolk Christian School 0
Freedom (W) 74, Riverbend 0
George Wythe-Wytheville 36, Fort Chiswell 7
Grafton 61, Denbigh 0
Graham 38, Tazewell 8
Grayson County 49, Carroll County 36
Hedgesville, W.Va. 29, Warren County 7
Heritage-Newport News 27, Tabb 21, OT
Hermitage 51, Henrico 14
Hidden Valley 39, William Byrd 36
Holston 42, Twin Springs 16
Honaker 34, Castlewood 31
Hurley 43, Thomas Walker 13
Indian River 35, J.R. Tucker 12
J.I. Burton 26, Chilhowie 7
James Monroe 31, Charlottesville 21
Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 6
K&Q Central 58, Windsor 0
King's Fork High School 41, Smithfield 0
Liberty Christian 35, Bassett 14
Life Christian 37, Calvert Hall College, Md. 30
Lord Botetourt 70, Blacksburg 0
Louisa 45, Courtland 15
Luray 43, Buffalo Gap 7
Magna Vista 35, Dan River 14
Martinsville 21, Glenvar 14
Montcalm, W.Va. 44, Twin Valley 14
Nansemond River 13, Great Bridge 6
New Kent 21, Colonial Heights 14
Orange County 54, Culpeper 27
Page County 30, Nelson County 26
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 48, Lebanon 24
Paul VI Catholic High School 42, St. John Paul the Great 7
Petersburg 50, Armstrong 12
Portsmouth Christian 24, Isle of Wight Academy 6
Potomac School 32, Norfolk Academy 28
Radford 62, Gate City 12
Ridgeview 34, Grundy 20
Riverheads 55, Parry McCluer 14
Rustburg 27, Appomattox 20
Rye Cove 20, Northwood 0
Salem 33, Franklin County 32
Sherando 42, Jefferson, W.Va. 23
Skyline 21, James Wood 20
Southampton 33, Lakeland 22
Spotswood 34, William Monroe 7
Spotsylvania 48, Fluvanna 21
St. Albans, D.C. 20, Bishop Ireton 17
St. Christopher's 23, North Cross 12
St. Michael 43, Fork Union Prep 0
Stafford 7, Chancellor 6
Strasburg 27, Broadway 6
Stuarts Draft 35, Waynesboro 14
Tennessee, Tenn. 35, Pulaski County 28
Union 42, Richlands 0
Virginia High 52, John Battle 14
Warwick 41, Bethel 0
Western Branch 2, Granby 0
William Campbell 76, Cumberland 18
Wilson Memorial 41, Monticello 7
Woodstock Central 37, Madison County 0
