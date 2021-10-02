Albemarle 44, Orange County 0
Amherst County 39, Granby 14
Appomattox 48, Altavista 10
Bassett 49, Magna Vista 13
Battlefield 42, Freedom (S. Riding) 13
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20, Va. Episcopal 12
Brentsville 35, Warren County 0
Buckingham Co. def. Bluestone, forfeit
Centreville 43, W.T. Woodson 14
Chilhowie 37, Honaker 28
Col. Richardson, Md. 48, Arcadia 6
Courtland 21, James Monroe 14
Dinwiddie 35, Matoaca 14
Eastside 40, J.I. Burton 12
Episcopal 16, Collegiate-Richmond 14
Fairfax 55, Edison 14
Fauquier 21, Millbrook 6
Freedom-Woodbridge 49, Forest Park 6
Frank Cox 21, Kellam 0
Gar-Field 35, Colgan 0
Goochland 28, Fluvanna 0
Grayson County 18, Fort Chiswell 7
Green Run 27, Ocean Lakes 12
Hidden Valley 28, Pulaski County 20
Holston 28, Narrows 6
James Madison 33, George Marshall 7
James Wood 52, N. Hagerstown, Md. 0
John Champe 34, Osbourn Park 6
Kenston Forest 57, Brunswick 6
King George 55, Culpeper 7
King’s Fork 28, Grassfield 0
Lightridge 35, TJ-Alexandria 3
Manchester 48, Clover Hill 6
Massaponax 34, North Stafford 6
Midlothian 49, Cosby 14
Mills Godwin 21, Glen Allen 14
Norfolk Aca. 27, Fork Union Prep 26
Norfolk Christian School 30, Hargrave Military 6
North Cross 59, Blue Ridge School 6
Northampton 49, Middlesex 14
Norview 40, Manor High School 14
Nottoway 28, Central of Lunenburg 14
Osbourn 17, Unity Reed 7
Parry McCluer 30, Madison County 8
Potomac 21, Hylton 15
Portsmouth Christian 70, Fuqua 0
Radford 42, Alleghany 6
Ridgeview 49, Richlands 14
Salem 24, Christiansburg 7
St. Christopher’s 14, Benedictine 7
St. Stephen's-St. Agnes 63, Manassas Park 0
Tazewell 47, Grundy 14
Tuscarora 21, Loudoun County 12
Union 40, Thomas Walker 29
West Potomac 48, John R. Lewis 0
W. Albemarle 30, Wilson Memorial 6
Western Branch 63, Great Bridge 6
Woodside 7, Menchville 6
Postponements and cancellations
East Rockingham vs. Strasburg, ccd.
GW-Wytheville vs. Graham, ccd.
Herndon vs. Wakefield, ppd.
Stuarts Draft vs. King William, ccd.
Saturday’s Game
Colonial Heights at Hopewell, 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.