Battlefield 27, John Champe 24
Bassett 67, Patrick County 0
Booker T. Washington 16, Norview 6
Buckingham Co. 35, Randolph-Henry 0
Central - Wise 56, John Battle 0
Centreville 21, Chantilly 7
Christiansburg 49, Blacksburg 0
Clarke County 42, Madison County 6
Clay-Battelle, W.Va. 56, Massanutten 0
Clover Hill 41, George Wythe-Richmond 6
E.C. Glass 44, Amherst County 6
East Hardy, W.Va. 53, Bath County 12
Fluvanna 28, Monticello 21
Freedom-Woodbridge 84, Colgan 20
Galax 41, Fort Chiswell 13
Gar-Field 23, Potomac 12
Glen Allen 42, J.R. Tucker 6
Glenvar 54, Floyd County 0
Gloucester 42, Denbigh 0
Green Run 34, Kellam 7
Heritage (Leesburg) 20, Broad Run 6
Heritage-Lynchburg 30, Brookville 23, 2OT
Hickory 18, Grassfield 13
Holston 19, PH-Glade Spring 7
Hylton 12, Osbourn Park 7
Independence 22, Potomac Falls 0
James River-Buchanan 29, Alleghany 0
James River-Midlothian 30, Powhatan 9
Jefferson, W.Va. 33, James Wood 14
John R. Lewis 21, TJ-Alexandria 14
K&Q Central 60, Mathews 0
Kenston Forest 58, Chincoteague 6
Kettle Run 41, Fauquier 0
King William 37, Norcom 12
Lakeland 24, Nansemond River 8
Lord Botetourt 26, William Byrd 12
Loudoun County 49, Dominion 0
Meridian 48, Warren County 22
Midlothian def. Huguenot, forfeit
North Cross 66, Giles 20
Osbourn 41, Freedom (South Riding) 7
Patriot 36, Unity Reed 0
Poquoson 24, Jamestown 7
Portsmouth Christian 49, Nandua 3
Radford 36, Carroll County 7
Riverheads 42, Buffalo Gap 0
Rock Ridge 35, Park View-Sterling 0
Rural Retreat 34, Bland County 8
Salem 55, Pulaski County 6
Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 8
Sussex Central 52, Windsor 6
Thomas Dale 46, Henrico 13
Varina 42, Armstrong 0
West Point 49, Middlesex 0
Western Branch 14, Indian River 7
Woodberry Forest 28, Collegiate 17
Woodbridge 7, Forest Park 6
Colonial Forge vs. North Stafford, ppd.
Honaker vs. Virginia High, ccd.
Hurley vs. Grundy, ccd.
