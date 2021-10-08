From the first game to the last, Gar-Field Hall of Fame inductee LaTroy Askew delivered in a historic football season

Many young athletes dream about delivering a game-winning moment on the biggest stage and then reveling in the afterglow of their once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

The reality, though, is most never experience those moments outside of their own imaginations. But Gar-Field High School’s LaTroy Askew did.

And almost 31 years later it remains as it should: the most cherished memory of a short-lived varsity career that became legendary in a season like no other for the oldest high school in Prince William County’s eastern end.

On Dec. 1, 1990, a cold, sunny Saturday afternoon, Askew returned an interception 30 yards down the Gar-Field sideline for a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining to seal the Red Wolves’ 20-13 come-from-behind win over visiting Highland Springs in the Group AAA, Division 6 state semifinals.

That play in itself is a forever touchstone, one that took on added significance because Gar-Field’s win came a day before the first anniversary of his older brother’s death. Martin Askew, instrumental in developing LaTroy’s football skills, died Dec. 2, 1989, in a military parachuting accident at the age of 20.

But what happened after Askew’s interception clinched the movie-like ending. Fans carried Askew off the field, while others surrounded him during the post-game triumph even at the expense of their own physical well-being.

So excited by what he just witnessed, Askew’s father, Henry, ran down the bleachers and jumped the fence to celebrate with his son. From a health standpoint, it wasn’t the wisest move. A career Marine, Henry had suffered serious injuries to both hips from a mortar attack during his lone tour of Vietnam.

While his wife, Ora, videotaped everything, Henry knew the consequence of his decision. He didn’t care.

“I’m going to feel the pain, but it was worth it,” Askew recalls his dad telling him.

Henry still has the football Askew intercepted that day. It’s one of their son’s many mementoes Henry and Ora keep inside the same Woodbridge home Askew grew up in.

For his part, Askew doesn’t think much about his highlight-filled senior year since so much time has passed since that dream season.

He’s 48 now and a father of triplets who lives in Wake Forest, N.C., and drives 75 miles one way each day to work as a cybersecurity engineer for General Dynamics at the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro.

But expect the memories to come alive this weekend when Askew returns to his hometown to join five other inductees into Gar-Field’s Athletic Hall of Fame. It’s a moment he can’t wait for.

“It’s the most prestigious honor I’ve ever received,” Askew said. “I love that my children will see me honored and that I’m not some old guy. To them, I’m Dad. But Dad was once a good football player.”

One for the ages in the briefest of time.

There are so many storylines with so many layers to explain how Gar-Field went from a 2-8 team in 1989 to becoming Prince William’s first state football champion a year later.

But there is one central figure: Askew. Mr. Clutch. From the first game to the last, he delivered in the most crucial moments.

In Gar-Field’s 7-0 season-opening win over West Potomac, Askew scored the lone touchdown against a team that went on to win the Group AAA, Division 5 title.

Against Fauquier in the Northwestern Region final, Askew recorded a regional-record 96-yard run that tied the game at 7-7 and swung the momentum back in Gar-Field’s favor en route to a 14-7 win.

And in the state final at undefeated Hampton, he bounced back from a first-half knee injury to score two second-half touchdowns to help Gar-Field overcome a 12-0 halftime deficit and claim the state title with a 13-12 victory.

There were other outstanding performances, but you get the idea. He was Gar-Field’s go-to player.

“The fact it was a dream season, that’s everything,” Askew said. “It could not have gone any better. Lessons from that season still reverberate through the rest of my life.”

One lesson is making the most of your opportunities.

The 5-10, 175-pound Askew entered his senior season with a thin football resume. He didn’t start playing the sport until the eighth grade and didn’t start at Gar-Field until the sixth game of his junior season when he became the first-string running back. Even then, Askew posted so-so numbers with 280 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

But Askew remained confident in his ability and that of his teammates. He recalled how his freshman coach, Larry Bell, told these future seniors they were a special group.

Askew grew up in the same neighborhood as and attended Woodbridge Middle School with the same kids who became instrumental in lifting Gar-Field to new heights: guys like Alfred Toole, Lonte White, William Walker and Brian Stanley. White, who now lives in Dumfries, remains Askew’s best friend.

“You have to believe in yourself, reach down and play with heart and courage,” Askew remembers Bell telling them. “That just stuck.”

It helped that Gar-Field had a varsity coaching staff capable of getting the most out of its players, starting with head coach Chuck White. The Woodbridge graduate validated his reputation for turning around struggling programs when he took the Gar-Field job in 1989. His staff included two successful former head coaches in Chuck Robinson and Jim Hall and a future one in Marty Riddle.

The coaches and players formed a bond that carried them throughout the season against bigger and more athletic teams.

Nothing came easy for the perennial underdogs. But they never felt overmatched in earning every victory during that 12-2 season.

The state semifinal was the perfect example, as the Red Wolves scored 18 points in the final six minutes to beat Highland Springs.

A flood of memories enter Askew’s mind when he recalls that final play. The biggest is disbelief. With the score tied, Askew assumed Highland Springs would hold on to the ball and take its chances in overtime. In retrospect, then Highland Springs head coach Rudy Ward said he wished he had done just that.

Instead, the Springers lined up at their own 8-yard line with two receivers on each side. They were going for the win rather than let the clock run out.

Playing zone, Askew watched quarterback Jonas Grant look to the right sideline. Reading the crossing route correctly, Askew jumped on the underthrown ball and, with sprinter’s speed that made him a standout on Gar-Field’s 1990 Group AAA indoor state track champion, raced to the end zone.

In a blur, it was over and easy to miss. Preparing for overtime himself by looking at his play sheet instead of the field, White never saw Askew intercept the ball.

“One of the lessons I learned from that season is that life comes at you fast,” Askew said. “The question isn’t what you do when you are hit. It’s what you do after you get hit.”

Askew faced his next challenge in college. The lone major Division I recruit on the 1990 Gar-Field team, Askew signed with the University of Maryland with help from his high school coach.

A former Maryland football star, White recommended the Terrapins consider Askew. Askew received interest from other colleges, but he wanted to honor his mother’s request to stay close to home.

At the time, Askew was on top of the world with NFL aspirations. No longer an unknown, he was an all-state performer who rushed for 1,707 yards and 24 touchdowns and would have a shot at a starting cornerback role for the Terrapins.

But then he suffered torn ACLs in his left knee in back-to-back spring practices that required surgery. He recovered from the first one. The second one ended his football career without having ever played in a college game.

Without the desire to stay in school, Askew left Maryland after his sophomore year and began working for a number of tech companies with the plan of finishing his degree at some point. He accomplished that goal and in so doing fulfilled a promise to his parents.

Paying his way through school, he received an undergraduate degree in sociology from Bowie State in 2006.

“With honors,” he says proudly.

Askew never let football define him. It’s a point his mom, dad and two older brothers emphasized to him time and time again. It’s why Askew made sure he had other interests, including creative outlets like writing poetry and short stories.

But the sport still defined a turning point in his life.

During his senior season, Askew remembers a conversation with his dad. Henry asked Askew a question that tied football and life together: How did Askew plan to avoid a would-be tackler?

As a 17-year-old full of confidence and invincibility, Askew told this dad, “I will make them miss.”

His father then warned Askew, “You can’t miss them all the time.”

Henry’s counsel hit home during the state championship game. With Gar-Field down 12-0 in the first half against Virginia’s most successful high school football program at their home base, Askew limped to the sideline. In a sign of things to come, he’d hurt his left knee for the first time, the same one he would injure at Maryland.

But Askew never gave up. When he returned to the field for the second half, Askew recalled Henry’s words. He faced his opponent head-on by going through the heart of their defense. The hits would come, but so would the success if he persevered.

Askew took the opening second-half kickoff 28 yards to the 50-yard line. From there, he gained critical yards before running the ball in from 2 yards out to spark Gar-Field’s comeback.

And in the process, he learned another timeless truth he still carries with him to this day.

“Even if you do everything right, you will still face adversity,” Askew said. “It will test your mettle. But when it happens, you have a great opportunity.”