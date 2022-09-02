Van Graves knew what to do.

When second-year Gainesville High School won its first-ever varsity football game Thursday with a 54-28 win over host Osbourn Park, the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator asked for the game ball from the head official.

Having been part of a coaching staff that opened John Champe in Loudoun County, Graves understood the significance of securing mementoes to commemorate a historic moment. Graves requested the ball once the clock wound down to ensure it found its place in the Gainesville trophy case.

“His experience paid off in that situation,” Cardinals’ head coach Dan Bruton said.

Graves’ heads-up play was one of several ways Gainesville celebrated the victory. Bruton said the team took more pictures together than they usually would. Bruton’s father contacted him afterward to remind his son to take a photo of the scoreboard before the score disappeared. And Gainesville principal Neil Beech and activities director Jason Ritenour spoke to the team.

“I told [the players] this is something you will always remember and something you bring up at reunions 20 years from now,” Bruton said.

After losing its inaugural varsity game Aug. 27 at Handley 42-7, the Cardinals bounced back with an explosive performance led by two sophomores, running back Koven Smith and sophomore quarterback Josh Barido.

Smith accounted for four touchdowns: two rushing for 70 and 32 yards, one off a 60-yard kickoff return and the final one off a reception. He finished the game with 191 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Barido, meanwhile, was 9 of 11 for 248 yards and five touchdowns and no interceptions.

Bruton calls Smith the team’s workhorse and likens him to multi-purpose threat Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers. Smith only plays offense and special teams to keep him fresh since Gainesville relies on him so much.

“We preach on offense max intent,” Bruton said. “Everytime he is trying to score. He’s a new wave of running back and we use him wherever we can. He makes something out of nothing.”

Barido attended Woodbridge Middle School as a sixth-and-seventh grader before his parents moved to the Gainesville area. He reclassified as a freshman to get bigger for high school and did online classes through George Washington University for his eighth- and initial ninth-grade years.

Starting his first-ever varsity game, Barido struggled against Handley, a 9-2 team in 2021. He threw three interceptions and was 9 of 23 passing for 50 yards. Against Osbourn Park, he had more time to throw and responded with a nearly perfect performance.

“He’s a kid who growing up wanted to be a quarterback his whole life,” Bruton said.

His primary target Thursday was junior Aidan McClafferty, who caught five passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. McClafferty, a transfer from Freedom-Woodbridge, is one of two Gainesville players with any varsity football experience before the season began.

“They played 7 on 7 in the offseason and I believe have been friends for a long time,” Bruton said.

Gainesville’s offensive line did an excellent job of creating running holes and protecting Barido in the pocket.

The Cardinals started four sophomores (left guard Jeramy Stith, right guard Jack Smoot, center Kenny Marquez Torres, tight end Greg Davidson) and two juniors (left tackle Riley Trainer, right tackle Adrian Posada-Carrell). When Posada-Carrell was hurt, another junior, Nick Goleno, stepped in.

Gainesville spent the week leading up to the Osbourn Park game focusing on film study and board work to help the players become more familiar with the verbiage.

The players were well-prepared coming in since Osbourn Park played the same defense it did against Colgan.

Next Friday, the Cardinals face a tougher challenge in Battlefield. But Bruton continues to preach patience.

“This is all about progress,” Bruton said. “It’s not about success on the scoreboard.”