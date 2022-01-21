On Jan. 10, Gainesville High School’s girls varsity basketball team returned to the court for its first game in three weeks.
The schedule only picked up from there without much of a break. Including the home contest that day against Freedom-South Riding, the first-year program played five games in six days as snow and COVID-19 protocols upended its regular season.
Gainesville held its own, winning its final three games during that stretch. The Cardinals are now 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the Cedar Run District following Tuesday’s 61-36 win at John Champe.
A flurry of games in such a tight period of time would challenge any team’s tenacity, but Gainesville faces the added pressure of having no varsity veterans to guide it through a difficult period. The school, which opened in the fall, has no seniors this academic year.
Still, Gainesville remained poised. The Cardinals started the week with losses to two of the top district teams (Freedom-South Riding and Osbourn Park) before winning their final three against Osbourn, Unity Reed and Liberty-Bealeton.
The first four games were rescheduled district contests. The Liberty-Bealeton matchup was rescheduled at the last moment for Jan. 15 after snow delayed it from its original date of Jan. 3.
Gainesville head coach Daniel Nemerow learned the new date while he and his team waited for the bus to take them to their game Jan. 14 at Unity Reed.
“It was a blur,” Nemerow said of last week’s rush. “I was exhausted and I did not play a single second.”
No matter how this season turns out, Nemerow expects his team to benefit from the experience.
“In the same way we don’t have a positive experience to lean on, we don’t have any struggles or negative experiences to learn from,” Nemerow said. “Sounds awesome now, saying it after the fact, but [last week] was important for us no matter how these games turned out.”
Many first-year varsity programs without seniors struggle to even win a game, and the postponements only contributed to Gainesville’s slow start last week. Given the long layoff, they shot poorly in their first two games, losing 44-23 to Freedom-South Riding and then 60-24 to Osbourn Park the next night.
The Cardinals missed three games after dropping out of the Colgan Christmas Tournament due to COVID protocols. Then the snow prevented them from holding their first practice of the new year until Jan. 8.
Even before the season, COVID had limited the team’s interactions. They met all summer over Zoom and did not hold their first workout until the second day of school. Even in the fall league, they were learning each other’s names.
But for all the uncertainty and unfamiliarity, Nemerow was confident that his team had the ability to come together quicker than most first-year programs might.
Gainesville’s all-underclass roster has a solid foundation led by 5-6 sophomore guard Maddie McKenzie. As the only player with varsity experience after playing as a freshman at Patriot, the Division I-caliber player is the team leader in a number of ways. She is Gainesville’s top scorer at 15.6 points a game. But her advanced skills also shine on defense and with her overall effort.
Against Osbourn, McKenzie picked the team up with her rebounding in the fourth quarter to spark a 28-6 run that led to an eventual 51-35 win.
It was that “light switch” moment for Gainesville when the team seized an opportunity.
Sophomore guard Ella Nhek, sophomore guard Delaney Gilliam, junior forward Rebecca St. Germain and sophomore forward Kendyl Maxwell round out the starting five. All four played on Patriot’s undefeated junior varsity team. Gilliam is the daughter of Duane Gilliam, who scored 1,421 points for Fauquier High School and played at American University.
“I think we are just really fortunate to have a group of solid athletes, good basketball players that have bought into some conceptual things right away,” Nemerow said.
Gainesville’s success also stems from Nemerow’s willingness to keep improving his craft. He has experience. Nemerow is in his 20th year coaching basketball either as a head coach or an assistant.
Before coming to Gainesville, he was Patriot’s first boys basketball coach when the school opened in 2011. He stepped down after the 2016 season. Nemerow served as Brentsville’s head boys basketball coach for one season before going to Patriot.
He also comes from a family of coaches His father, Larry, was a long-time basketball and boys soccer coach at Osbourn Park. His sister, Becca, is Longwood University’s head women’s basketball coach and his brother, Nate, is Gainesville’s head boys soccer coach after a successful run at Battlefield.
And Nemerow continues to rely on lessons learned from his family as well as others he’s worked for over the years. For example, he cites Sherman Rivers’ influence on him while serving on the boys basketball staff at Patriot.
“An underrated part of Patriot as a whole is his staff,” Nemerow said. “It’s not just Sherman. It’s how well the staff works together and functions in order to do everything they do. Sherman is obviously the leader of that and it starts from him. But that staff took me in and is a huge part of my development as a coach.”
When moments arise like they did a week ago, Nemerow is as prepared as possible even if it requires a brief breather. “Any experience good or bad that we can get is crucial to our development as a program.”
