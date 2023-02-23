Gainesville’s relentless defense held true all game, and Kennedy McCalla and Demi Gilliam both scored in double figures as the Cardinals led the whole way en route to a 52-42 home win over Patriot in the 6B girls basketball regional semifinal on Wednesday night.
In just their school’s second year of existence, Gainesville (23-3) left little doubt in securing their first state tournament appearance against their rivals from the West End, jumping out to an early 11-0 lead in the first five minutes and never looking back.
The Pioneers (17-8) were led by Ella Negron’s game-high 17 points. The Cardinals forced Patriot turnovers and miscues early and often, capitalizing on the break with 15 of their 20 made shots coming from inside the arc. Those tactics might have been more than a little bit familiar to some of the Pioneers, who saw key players as well as head coach Daniel Nemerow depart for GHS in the summer of 2021.
“That certainly adds a part to it. I think it’s not as much that they went there and I coached there previously, I think it’s more that Patriot and OP have been the two premier girls programs in this district for a really long time,” Nemerow said. “So to do it against a really good team, at home, it’s just awesome.
“We’re a little bit banged up right now, playing without Maddie [McKenzie] and Aashi [Chhabra], we knew it was going to be a challenge. Our girls did such a great job of listening to a game plan, doing the best they could at being themselves, and playing really really hard.”
Gainesville led 26-12 at halftime and would cruise from there, going ahead by as much as 49-26 early in the fourth before pulling their starters. The Pioneers’ state tournament drought extends to six years after their third straight loss in the regional semis, while Gainesville will make the short trek to Osbourn Park on Friday night for a 6:00 game to decide the regional championship.
The game represents a homecoming of sorts for Nemerow, an OP alum whose legendary Prince William County coaching family includes father Larry (who led multiple programs at OP in the 1990s and 2000s including girls basketball) and sister Rebecca Nemerow Tillett, also a former Yellow Jacket who coached at the school in addition to Forest Park, Longwood University, and now Saint Louis University.
“There’s a reason the district championship and region championship go through Manassas. Chrissy [Kelly] does such a good job, that’s a top-notch program,” he said. “I’m excited that our girls have an opportunity to play for another trophy.
“These girls work so hard, I’m not the easiest guy to play for, so I’m really proud of them. They deserve this.”
