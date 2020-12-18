Gainesville High School announced Friday coaching hires for the fall sports season. Gainesville opens in the fall of 2021.
CROSS COUNTRY: Adam Daniels (Teacher and Social Studies Department Chair -Patriot HS)- Daniels opened Patriot HS as its first cross country coach. He has been the Social Studies Department Chair since 2012.
He was a collegiate runner at Georgetown winning a Big East Championship while majoring in History and Minoring in Inter-Art. He started in Prince William County as a teacher in Brentsville then moved to Woodbridge High School before landing at Patriot.
He competed on a national level in the steeple chase event and continues to run on a large scale today and has won championships as a coach at Patriot during his tenure.
VOLLEYBALL: Doug Towle (Special Education teacher - Woodbridge Middle/Head volleyball coach - Woodbridge Senior HS).
Towle works in Prince William County as a special education teacher but comes to the area from North Carolina.
He served as a 504/Exceptional Children Director in Currituck County Schools, NC. He also served as an assistant principal at the secondary level and principal at the elementary school level in both Pender and Currituck County School Systems (N.C.).
He opened a secondary high school in Wilmington (Ashley HS) as a special education teacher and the head volleyball coach. He also served as the head volleyball coach at Currituck County HS and won a a state championship in his time there.
DANCE: Cindy Kilmer (Social Studies Teacher - Westfield HS - Fairfax County) - Kilmer is a Gainesville resident and currently works as an educator at Westfield High School in Fairfax County Public Schools. She served as the dance head coach there for 10 years and won multiple championships in her tenure there as the head coach.
