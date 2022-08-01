As they prepare for its first varsity season, the Gainesville High School football team has reason for optimism.
While other local prep programs are seeing their number of players decline, the second-year school will have enough bodies to field teams at all three levels. The Cardinals also have a core of talented players to build their program around.
The challenge, though, is experience. Only two incoming players have played varsity football, and they are both new to the program. There is no returning player with anything other than a junior varsity or freshman team background.
“We’re going to have 15-year-olds blocking and tackling 18-year-olds,” said Gainesville head coach Dan Bruton. “It’s all about growing the program.”
Gainesville handed out equipment this week to at least 100 players and expected that number could reach as many as 130. Bruton said the Cardinals averaged 115 players during summer workouts. The school had 75 players last season between the freshman and junior varsity teams.
"It's one of those sports where we don't cut kids," Bruton said. "We have all walks of life and there is a spot on the team."
The team is top-heavy in sophomores and freshman with 40 kids at each level. Gainesville, which will have its first graduating class in 2023, has six seniors and 30 juniors for football. The Cardinals lost some players but gained many more to keep the totals high.
To generate interest, Bruton talked about the program when he could at local middle schools, while also promoting it through social media.
“We did not push it hard, but we did not sit back either,” Bruton said.
The influx of players allowed Bruton to hire a freshman football coaching staff. In 2022, he and his staff handled the junior varsity and freshman teams. Bruton said the freshman team went undefeated.
The Cardinals open their regular season Saturday, Aug. 27, at Handley. Although schools can start practice July 28, Bruton preferred to start Aug. 1, something Loudoun County required when he coached at Briar Woods.
“I’m a pretty big proponent of rest and recovery,” Bruton said. “I think it benefits the kids to come out fresh. And there’s no worry about whether you are over the maximum allowed days for practice.”
