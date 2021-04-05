Nate and Daniel Nemerow are the new head boys soccer and girls basketball coaches at Gainesville High School.
Nate Nemerow coached high school boys soccer at Brentsville and Battlefield for a combined 10 seasons before stepping down after the 2018 season.
Nemerow led Brentsville for three seasons before overseeing Battlefield’s program for seven seasons. Nemerow finished with an overall record of 127-50-14. He went 45-10-1 at Brentsville and led the Tigers to three straight district regular-season and tournament titles.
At Battlefield, Nemerow directed the Bobcats to an 82-40-13 record, including the 6A state final in 2017. In 2018, Battlefield went 12-3-3 in capturing the Cedar Run District regular-season and tournament titles. The Bobcats won either championship or both four of the last five seasons.
Daniel Nemerow was Patriot High School’s first boys basketball coach when the school opened in 2011. He stepped down after the 2016 season. Nemerow also served as Brentsville’s head boys basketball coach for one season before going to Patriot.
Other recent Gainesville hires are John Miller as the baseball coach. Miller will move over from Unity Reed, where he has been the head baseball coach since the summer of 2018.
Samantha Donelan is the new head girls soccer coach. She comes over from Battlefield High School.
Sean McMahon is the new head boys lacrosse coach. He comes over from Unity Reed High School, where he held the same position.
Tarren Smarr is the head cheerleading coach, Natalie Hackmann gymnastics, Adam Daniels indoor/outdoor track and Matthew Mast swimming.
Gainesville opens in the fall.
