Gainesville High School will become the first Virginia public high school to call itself the Cardinals. The name was selected after a survey was sent out to parents and students soliciting nominations. The Cardinals received the most votes.
The 13th Prince William County public high school has its color scheme in place as well: It will resemble Ohio State's look of Scarlet Red, Grey, Black, White.
Gainesville, which is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021, is currently under construction on University Blvd behind Jiffy Lube Live.
Drawing students primarily from Patriot, Battlefield and Unity Reed high schools, Gainesville will open with an estimated 1,675 students in grades 9-11 for the first year.
The school will compete in the Class 6 Cedar Run District.
Drawing students primarily from Patriot, Battlefield and Unity Reed high schools, Gainesville will open with an estimated 1,675 students in grades 9-11 for the first year.
Gainesville activities director Jason Eldredge said the school will begin hiring coaches in January starting with the fall season. All sports will play a varsity schedule the first year except for football. Eldredge presented a proposal to play a junior varsity football schedule the first year and then join the Cedar Run District as a varsity program the second year. The district and region need to sign off on that plan since the varsity schedule would come in the final year of the next two-year scheduling cycle.
(1) comment
talk about covering your.................im offended
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.