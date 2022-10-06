Dan Bruton thought he’d never coach a wide receiver again who reminded him of Eric Kumah.
But watching his Gainesville High School players during a 7-on-7 passing league last spring at Patriot High School, Bruton reconsidered his original stance.
The 5-foot-9 Aidan McClafferty lacked the 6-foot-3 Kumah’s size, but he possessed other attributes that drew comparisons to the former Forest Park all-state performer who went on to play at Virginia Tech and Old Dominion University. In particular, McClafferty resembled Kumah with his body control and strong hands in the way he positioned himself to record a reception.
Driving home that day after the league finished, Bruton shared this revelation while talking on the phone with long-time friend Keenan Carter.
Understanding how much Bruton thought of Kumah, Carter knew McClafferty must be special to receive such high praise. Playing for Bruton at Forest Park, Kumah caught 50 passes for 1,400 yards and 13 touchdowns his senior season and 43 passes for 829 yards and 15 touchdowns his junior season.
Bruton didn’t know anything about McClafferty before the 7-on-7 league. McClafferty was new to the program when he transferred to Gainesville in May after spending the previous two seasons playing at Freedom-Woodbridge.
But after witnessing first-hand McClafferty’s abilities, the Cardinals’ head coach realized he had another special player at wideout.
Through Gainesville’s first six games, McClafferty has delivered. He’s caught 24 passes (tied for the lead among Prince William County receivers) along with eight touchdowns for 544 yards (22.7 average). He’s been a consistent threat all season, but he produced his best performance Sept. 1 against Osbourn Park. In a 54-28 win, McClafferty grabbed five passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns as the second-year school won its first-ever varsity game.
McClafferty’s speed gives him an edge. But so does his experience. He’s one of two Gainesville players who have played varsity football before this season and one of two players who starts both ways. Besides wide receiver, McClafferty also starts on defense as a linebacker/safety.
McClafferty’s rapport with sophomore quarterback Joshua Barido helps as well. The two have known each other since they played youth league together.
Barido remembers fondly how McClafferty welcomed him when he moved into the area from San Antonio, TX. Barido knew no one and felt like an outsider at times. But McClafferty made Barido feel at home by taking extra time to work with him.
“Josh trusts him and I’m sure [McClafferty] has earned that trust,” Bruton said.
That bond has carried into this season by giving Barido more confidence as he adjusts to life on the varsity level. Barido is getting more comfortable spreading the ball around to other receivers, but McClafferty remains the team’s main playmaker for receptions.
“The way he moves and gets in and out of routes is so clean,” Barido said. “He has some of the best hands I’ve thrown to.”
McClafferty transferred to Gainesville in search of more playing time. Freedom-Woodbridge returned all its starting receivers from last season’s Class 6 Region B runner-up, all of whom are underclassmen. As a sophomore in the Eagles’ high-powered offense. McClafferty caught five passes and two touchdowns and 179 yards in 2021.
McClafferty said it was tough to leave an established program with a winning tradition for one that will take its lumps this season. Freedom is 6-0, while Gainesville is 2-4. But there were no hard feelings. He stays in touch with his former teammates and wishes them the best as they continue their push toward an unbeaten regular season and a deep postseason run.
But he felt it was the right move to make.
“This is working out the way I had hoped,” McClafferty said.
