Gar-Field High School is No. 1 in this week's Class 6 Region B power football ratings from the Virginia High School League.
The 5-0 Indians have one more regular-season game left Friday against Woodbridge before the region semifinals begin the following week. If Gar-Field maintains the top spot, it will earn home-field advantage for regionals. Massaponax (6-0), which holds the second spot, is done for the regular season.
The top four teams from each region advance to the postseason.
The VHSL will release the region semifinal pairings this Sunday afternoon.
CLASS 6 REGION B
Team Record Points
Gar-Field 5-0 30.89
Massaponax 6-0 30.00
Patriot 4-0 28.50
Riverbend 4-1 27.60
Battlefield 4-1 26.60
Potomac 4-2 25.50
Colonial Forge 3-2 25.20
John Champe 3-2 25.20
Forest Park 3-2 24.20
Hylton 3-2 24.20
Freedom 2-3 23.00
Osbourn 2-2 22.50
Unity Reed 1-4 19.20
Woodbridge 1-4 18.80
Colgan 0-5 17.20
Osbourn Park 0-5 16.80
CLASS 3 REGION B
Team Record Points
Goochland 5-0 26.00
Independence 3-1 22.25
Brentsville 4-1 21.60
Skyline 4-1 21.60
George Mason 4-1 21.20
Lightridge 3-2 20.60
William Monroe 2-2 17.00
James Monroe 1-4 16.40
Central-Woodstock 1-3 14.50
Warren County 1-4 13.80
Manassas Park 1-4 13.00
For a look at all the regions, click here
