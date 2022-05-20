BOYS SOCCER
GAR-FIELD 5, FREEDOM-WOODBRIDGE 4: The top-seeded Red Wolves won their first Cardinal District Tournament title since 2009 Thursday by holding off third-seeded Freedom-Woodbridge.
Gar-Field (13-2-2) led by as much as 4-1 before the Eagles (9-4) rallied. Both teams advance to the Class 6 Region B Tournament, which begins Thursday, May 26.
Freedom hosts Patriot and Gar-Field hosts Osbourn Park.
On Thursday, Jefferson Lopez Coreas recorded a hat trick for Gar-Field. Benji Velasquez and Bethson Fuentes tallied the Red Wolves’ other two goals.
GIRLS SOCCER
BATTLEFIELD 2, JOHN CHAMPE 1: The second-seeded Bobcats (13-3) won the Cedar Run District Tournament title Thursday at the top-seeded Knights.
Ashley Loundermon gave Battlefield a 1-0 lead with a goal in the first half. Logan Davis scored in the 1st 10 minutes of the second half to open a 2-0 lead. A great team defensive effort was put in to hold Champe to one goal.
Battlefield next plays Thursday in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals when it hosts Colonial Forge.
