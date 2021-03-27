Gar-Field High School clinched its first district title in football since 1994 Friday by defeating a team that’s won the last three Cardinal District championships.
The host Indians defeated Freedom 14-9 to remain undefeated at 5-0. Gar-Field closes out the regular season next Friday against Woodbridge, but it secured the outright district championship after Forest Park lost to Potomac.
Gar-Field’s victory also was its first over Freedom since a 22-15 win in 2012. Since then, the Eagles had won seven straight over the Indians, including the last four by a combined score of 210-13.
Freedom remained in the hunt to extend its district-title winning and playoff-appearance streak to four straight coming into the game, but those chances ended with the combination of Friday’s loss and the news earlier that the school was forfeiting its season-opening win over Forest Park for using an ineligible player.
On March 12, the Eagles forfeited their win over Hylton for using an ineligible player. Freedom entered Friday’s game with a 2-2 record with only two regular-season games remaining. Only the top four teams from each region advance to the postseason because of the compressed schedule caused by the pandemic.
Coming into the season, Freedom had won the last three Cardinal District titles by going 18-0 from 2017-19. The Eagles were also 35-4 in that same time span, including an appearance in the 2018 Class 6 state final. In addition, the Eagles entered the season having won 31 straight games over Prince William County and city of Manassas opponents.
Gar-Field, meanwhile, is in position for a second straight playoff appearance and remain in contention to earn the Class 6 Region B top seed, which would mean home-field advantage through the two-round regional playoffs.
On Friday against Freedom, the Indians came up with big plays in the program’s biggest victory in Tony Keiling’s four seasons as head coach. It also continued a remarkable turnaround for a team that went 0-10 in Keiling’s first season.
A beaming but slightly bemused Keiling said he gave much credit to Freedom for playing a great game.
The Eagles racked up 14 first downs to Gar-Field's 7, while holding the Indians to just 68 first-half yards (238 overall). However, most of Gar-Field's yardage came on two big plays, both of which resulted in touchdowns—a 39-yard scoring run by senior quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald and a 97-yard touchdown pass from Fitzgerald to Jediah Dancy, whose fancy one-handed catch and dash around two defenders proved to be the difference.
“Freedom has a good running game, and they had good field position the whole game,” Keiling said. “I knew field position would be critical, so our game was to make two or three big plays and if we did that, I thought good things would result. I think Freedom won this game in terms of running the ball. It’s kind of hard to explain except our kids came out prepared and played hard [on defense] and we showed we are the best team in our district, which shows how far our program has come in I don’t know how long.”
The first half was mostly a battle of attrition, with Freedom running the ball well, while keeping Gar-Field out of its offensive rhythm. Fitzgerald completed just 2 of his first 13 passes, including an interception as he faced heavy pressure from Freedom’s defensive front throughout the game.
After stalling on its opening possession, Gar-Field appeared to catch a break when Freedom fumbled early in the first quarter, setting the Indians up at the Freedom 36. But Fitzgerald threw an interception on the next play. A defensive struggle ensued, with the Eagles controlling the ball for much of the first half, while Gar-Field's offense continued to be unable to find traction.
JT Edwards was the offensive star for Freedom as he carried 20 times for 195 yards, including a 40-yard run, that set up Freedom’s only touchdown. Moments after Edwards moved the ball to the Gar-Field 4, Ahmad Dunbar ran it in for the score, giving Freedom a 7-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Gar-Field stalled on its first three offensive drives before finally breaking through early in the second quarter. Two plays after Jalil Singleton dropped a possible game-tying, 39-yard scoring pass, Fitzgerald unleashed a scoring run that was equal parts beautiful and dazzling. Fitzgerald ran up the middle, zigzagged past two tacklers, and then dodged another on the way to the end zone for a touchdown that brought the Gar-Field sideline to life.
“I’m just wanting to make a play. [Usually] the team that makes the most plays wins and we made most of the big plays when we had to I guess,” Fitzgerald said.
Big plays were not limited to just the Gar-Field offense, however. Freedom was twice thwarted on 4th and short, once being stopped when a 28-yard field goal try by kicker Joseph Turcios was blocked by Gar-field defensive end Kyle Beer. The kick would have given Freedom a 10-7 lead. Instead the game was tied 7-7 at halftime.
With 2:43 left in the third quarter, Gar-Field took the lead when it got the other big play it was looking for. Despite Fitzgerald’s early struggles (which were most a reflection of dropped passes than Fitzgerald’s performance), on 3rd and long from the Gar-Field 3, Fitzgerald found Dancy on a seam route over the middle. Incredibly, Dancy made a one-handed catch, then raced past two defenders en route to a 97-yard scoring pass that gave the Indians a 14-7 lead.
“As a team, if you drop balls, I am not going to stop throwing you the ball,” Fitzgerald said. “We have to stick together as a team, as a family, and when we do that, eventually big things will happen like they did tonight.”
Keiling praised all of his receivers, despite the early drops. He especially praised Dancy, especially because he was less successful the past two weeks.
“Normally when he catches it, he gets caught, including each of the past two weeks,” Keiling said. “So this week we told him, ‘Boy, if you get caught again, we won’t throw the ball to you anymore’, so he made sure he didn’t get caught on that seam route.”
Freedom had several good chances in the second half, including on the opening drive of the half, after getting the ball at the Gar-Field 47 following an exciting kickoff return from the end zone by Jaelan Black. But although they got an initial first down, Gar-Field's defense stiffened when it had to and Freedom turned the ball over on downs following an incomplete pass by freshman quarterback Tristan Evans.
But the defensive stand of the game happened near the end of an 11-play, 70-yard drive in the game’s last two minutes. Despite driving from their 30 to the Gar-Field 10, Freedom was unable to score a possible tying touchdown after consecutive incomplete passes, first by freshman Elijah Reid and then another by Evans.
Another thing Keiling was pleased with about Gar-Field was their poise and amount of discipline his team showed throughout the game. In the Indians’ opener against Unity Reed, Gar-Field accrued 159 penalty yards, but against Freedom, they were penalized for just 25 yards. Meanwhile, Freedom was penalized 10 times for 85 yards.
“That was key for us. We played a real mental game and showed good discipline and that was really the difference. We were poised throughout the game.”
FREEDOM (2-3) 7 0 0 2 – 9
GAR-FIELD (5-0) 0 7 7 – 14
Scoring Summary
F—Dunbar 4 run (Turcios kick), 2:27
SECOND QUARTER
G-F—Fitzgerald 39 run (Cruz-Sorto kick), 9:49
THIRD QUARTER
G-F—Dancy 97 pass from Fitzgerald (Cruz-Sorto), 2:43
FOURTH QUARTER
F—Safety (Fitzgerald kneels in end zone on punt attempt)
Missed Field Goals—Turcios, 28
Individual Statistics
Rushing—Freedom, Edwards 20-195, Black 17-74, Evans 10-66, Dunbar 8-26, McClafferty 1-3, Reid 1-0, Hatcher 2-(minus 6); Gar-Field, Fitzgerald 7-53, Pringle 8-15, Terry 10-16.
Passing—Freedom, Evans 5-15-2-40, Reid 0-2-0-0; Gar-Field, Fitzgerald 5-18-1-169.
Receiving—Freedom, Alvarado 2-15, Chenault 1-17, Black 1-7, Hatcher 1-1; Gar-Field, Dancy 3-113, Kaloko 1-8; Singleton 1-7.
