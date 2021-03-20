Perhaps no person has played a more prominent role in Gar-Field’s football resurgence the past couple years than head coach Tony Keiling.
Of course, Indians’ quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald, now a senior, as well as an aggressive, relentless defense has also had much to do with it.
The latter two things brought a wide smile to Keiling’s face Friday night, following a 34-0 shutout of Forest Park, during which the defense notched five turnovers, including four interceptions, and Fitzgerald threw for 219 yards and three touchdowns.
Gar-Field (4-0) took charge by scoring 25 points in the second quarter, taking advantage of three interceptions to win the field position battle, which made it easier for Fitzgerald to do his thing. Fitzgerald threw passes of 30, 7, and 28 yards, but most notably to Keiling, he completed passes to three different receivers. The Indians certainly spread the ball around as five different receivers and six different running back touched the ball.
Meanwhile, Forest Park (2-2) struggled offensively throughout, managing just 85 yards of offense, including 44 through the air. But the four interceptions, including three on deflections, hurt the Bruins.
Keiling said he was very pleased with the play of his defense, but also credited his defensive assistants for having developed a good defensive scheme.
“Forest Park is a good football program. I expect them to win out from here,” Keiling said. “So we knew they were going to come in aggressive and our guys were determined to lock down [on defense]. sides that, my defensive coaches are always coaching on every play. I can’t say enough about what they do.”
Gar-Field, which rolled up 360 yards of offense, appeared less energetic in the second half, which was something Keiling noted during his post-game interview.
“The kids relaxed when we got a big lead, so that’s something we will address during our post-game talk,” Keiling said. “But I am pleased to be 4-0. We just have to focus on one game at a time [right now].”
The Indians opened the scoring on a 2-yard TD run by Kalvon Sanders, which was preceded by a dazzling run up the middle for 56 yards by Abdul Kaloko. On the ensuing possession, the Bruins were forced to punt, but they snapped the punt attempt out of the end zone for a safety, so Gar-Field led 9-0 after one quarter.
The second quarter was disastrous for Forest Park, which ran just six plays on offense because of three interceptions within a short span. Gar-Field scored 25 points in the second quarter including a 30-yard scoring strike to Jediah Dancy, a 7-yard pass to Marcus Young, and a 28-yard pass to Jalil Singleton.
In addition, George Cruz-Sorto booted a 30-yard field goal in the quarter, but missed a 51-yard try as the first half ended.
Keiling said he was also very pleased with the diversified offense his team executed.
“That’s our point. We want to be multi-dimensional, but the good thing is even though we have a lot of young players to get the ball to, they are also good defensively and can do a lot of different coverages as well. It’s good to have Bishop, who’s a senior, and can capitalize on his last year of being captain.”
GAR-FIELD (4-0) 9 25 0 0—34
FOREST PARK (2-2) 0 0 0 0—0
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
GF—Sanders 2 run (Cruz-Sorto kick), 4:35
G-F—Safety (Forest Park snapper snapped ball out of end zone), 2:28
Second Quarter
G-F—Dancy 30 pass from Fitzgerald (Fitzgerald run), 10:10
G-F—Young 7 pass from Fitzgerald (Cruz-Sorto kick), 7:35
G-F—FG Cruz Sorto 30, 5:00
G-F—Singleton 28 pass from Fitzgerald (Cruz-Sorto kick), 2:40
Missed Field Goals—Cruz Sorto, 51, :00
Individual Statistics
Rushing
Gar-Field, Kaloko 5-69, Terry 9-57, Sanders 3-14, Pringle 3-14, Bumbrey 3-10. Fitzgerald 12-(minus 23); Forest Park, Fears 10-25, Diallo 3-11, Peters-John 2-4, Clark 1-1 Pulley 5-0.
Passing—Gar-Field, Fitzgerald 17-31-1-219; Forest Park, Pulley 5-17-4-44.
Receiving—Gar-Field, Dancy 7-99, Singleton 6-80, Young 2-21, Pringle 1-20, Diallo 1-10; Forest Park, Col. Wickware 3-20, Simmons 1-14, Cam. Wickware 1-10.
