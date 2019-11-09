It wasn’t a chess game, but Gar-Field used a Bishop to become kings of the area’s longest-running rivalry and in the process secured the Indians’ first playoff berth since 2011.
On a blustery cold evening throughout, quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald shook off a slow start and completed 13 of 17 passes for 227 yards, including a pivotal 67-yard scoring pass to Marcus Young that broke a 7-7 tie and gave the Indians a lead they never relinquished in a 28-14 victory over visiting Woodbridge in the 55th installment of the rivalry game between the two teams.
Fitzgerald, who was one of the area’s passing leaders coming into the game anyway, was not afraid to take shots down the field as six of his passes went for more than 15 yards. So perhaps it was fitting that after the Herb Saunders trophy was presented to Gar-Field following the game that a beaming Fitzgerald was one of the first players to hold the trophy aloft.
The entire team gathered, jumping, and shouting “Gar-Field” after head coach Tony Keiling repeatedly asked, “Who are we?[approximately 12 times]” once the final gun sounded and the trophy was presented as the Indians snapped a four-game losing streak to the Vikings.
For a couple minutes, mayhem ensued on the field as players, coaches, and several members of the team’s cheerleading squad and dance team happily screamed and embraced each other while using their mobile phones to snap selfies in jubilant celebration.
Gar-Field (4-2 in Cardinal District, 7-3 overall) not only assured itself a playoff spot with the victory, it snapped a four-game losing streak to Woodbridge, which had dominated the past four contests by outscoring the Indians 123-8.
Both teams struggled early, perhaps playing a bit close to the vest, perhaps stymied a bit by the wintry conditions that existed from the opening kickoff and perhaps contributed to a scoreless first quarter. But when Woodbridge quarterback A. J. McDuffie scored on a 27-yard run eight seconds into the second quarter, some may have thought Woodbridge’s recent winning ways in the 55-year-old rivalry would continue.
But Keiling and the Indians knew better. Gar-Field was determined to shake off the effects of last week’s 68-7 thrashing at the hands of top-seeded Freedom. Accordingly, a beaming Keiling could not contain his enthusiasm or his pride in his team following the game.
“Our team has learned to play under pressure,” Keiling said. “Last week’s game proved to be too much for them, but this week, they learned to play as a team [again] and the real team showed up. They believed in themselves and played as a team. I am really proud of them.”
And how. Gar-Field’s defense virtually eliminated the passing game of Woodbridge (4-2, 5-5), who was eliminated from playoff contention for the second straight season just two years after advancing to the state semifinals. The Vikings gained just 195 yards of offense, including just 66 yards in the air.
Had it not been for an Indians’ fumble late in the third quarter that gave Woodbridge prime field position at the Gar-Field 20, the final score might not have appeared as close as it was.
“Except for a couple of games against some really good teams in our conference, this defense has given up 10 points or fewer in just about every game. And this one should have been a one-score game but we gave them a short field,” Keiling said.
When asked about what the victory meant for a program that has had several moribund seasons since last making the playoffs, Keiling said, “It’s outstanding. It means our team has gone to another level. And I expect this team to make some noise in the playoffs.”
Keiling also noted the future looks bright as the team has several standout sophomores and juniors and fielded a junior varsity team that had a solid season.
Ultimately, it was the Indians’ athleticism that took over the game. It was one of the juniors, Young, who notched two of the most pivotal plays in the game within a two-play sequence with the game tied at 7-7 late in the first half.
First, Young recovered a fumble at the 23-yard line, then hauled in the aforementioned 67-yard pass from Fitzgerald. Gar-Field took control of the game after leading 14-7 at the half when another junior, linebacker Mason Woods, scooped up a fumble by McDuffie at the Woodbridge 24, and ran it back to the end zone for a touchdown that made it 21-7.
Gar-Field got 86 yards on 12 carries from its top running back, Xavier Coltrane, who opened the Indians’ scoring on a game-tying 2-yard run in the second quarter, then all but sealed the victory with a 27-yard scoring run with 7:02 left in the game.
Kai Bowers did score on a 6-yard run for Woodbridge late in the third quarter, but Gar-Field forced Woodbridge backup quarterback Andrew Luisa to go just 2 for 11 for 13 yards on passing late in the game to prevent the Vikings from getting any closer.
Keiling lauded the team’s athleticism on both offense and defense.
“The defense is the backbone of the team, a no-name defense, but players like Mason [Woods] stood out tonight,” Keiling said. “When you can run the ball, you can play with anybody [so Coltrane and Fitzgerald] are threats, but we had receivers like Young, whom we’ve been waiting for to step up all season, finally do it tonight. It’s a blessing to coach this team and we have been well supported by the students, fans, and our administration all season.”
WOODBRIDGE (5-5) 0 7 7 0 – 14
GAR-FIELD (7-3) 0 14 14 0 – 28
SECOND QUARTER
WB—McDuffie 27 run (Gilley kick), 11:52
G-F—Coltrane 2 run (Cruz-Sorto kick), 10:26
G-F—Young 67 pass from Fitzgerald (Cruz-Sorto kick), 7:34
THIRD QUARTER
G-F—Woods 24 fumble return (Cruz-Sorto kick), 11:44
G-F—Coltrane 27 run (Cruz-Sorto kick), 7:02
WB—Bowers 6 run (Martin kick), :10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing—Woodbridge—Peprah 9-72, Bowers 12-33, McDuffie 9-32, Diallo 1-11, Luisa 1-1; Gar-Field, Coltrane 12-86, Fitzgerald 17-40, Kaloko 2-1, Bumbrey 1-0.
Passing—Woodbridge—McDuffie 1-8-0-53, Luisa 2-11-0-13; Gar-Field, Fitzgerald 13-17-0-227.
Receiving—Woodbridge—Sampah 1-53, Duplessis 1-8, Johnson 1-5; Gar-Field, Young 4-118, Darcy 4-46, Coltrane 4-35, Crockett 1-31.
