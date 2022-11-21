Towson University linebacker Mason Woods (Gar-Field) remains in the running for the 2022 Jerry Rice Award.
Woods is among the 25 finalists for the honor, which goes to the top FCS football freshman.
Woods, a redshirt freshman, started all 11 games for Towson at linebacker, leading the Tigers in tackles with 77, adding 5.5 tackles and loss and 1.5 sacks.
He had five games with at eight tackles and led Towson in tackles in six games, including against FBS opponent West Virginia. His 77 tackles lead all Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) freshmen players, ranking 13th overall in the league.
Woods is the first Towson Tiger to be a Jerry Rice Award finalist since Shane Simpson finished ninth in the voting in 2016. Former Towson running back Terrance West won the inaugural Jerry Rice Award for the 2011 season.
The 2022 Jerry Rice Award will be announced on Dec. 7, selected by a national media panel. The winner will be honored on Jan. 7 at the FCS National Awards banquet in Frisco, Texas.
