Towson University linebacker Mason Woods (Gar-Field) has been placed on the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Jerry Rice Award Watch List.
The Jerry Rice Award is presented to the top freshman in FCS each year. Woods is one of 25 freshmen across FCS to be placed on the watch list, including one of four linebackers. He is one of two Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) members on the list of 25 along with UAlbany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger.
Woods is the first member of the Jerry Rice Award Watch List since Shane Simpson finished ninth in the voting in 2016. Former Towson running back Terrance West won the inaugural Jerry Rice Award for the 2011 season.
Woods has started all six games this season for the Tigers, standing second on the team with 49 tackles, adding a sack, and interception and three pass-breakups. He has earned at least eight tackles in his last four games, including a team-high 10 at Elon this past Saturday.
