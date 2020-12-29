Gar-Field High School graduate Missy Wycinsky Pruden has been selected to the 2021 Virginia/DC Soccer Hall of Fame Class.
The other selections are Clarence Goodson, Abe Thompson, Simon Cargill and Pat Delaney.
Wycinsky Pruden was a four-year starter for Gar-Field's girls soccer team. She earned first-team all-state honors twice and second-team all-state honors once. Wycinsky Pruden finished her high school career with 85 goals and 74 assists before graduating in 1996. She is a member of the school's athletic hall of fame.
She went on to star at William & Mary, where she became a three-time all-American and four-time all-Colonial Athletic Association selection. A member of the Tribe’s Athletic Hall of Fame, Wycinsky Pruden holds the school record for career points (202), assists (52) and is second in goals (75).
After college, the San Diego Pride of the Women’s United Soccer Association selected her in the eighth round of its draft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.