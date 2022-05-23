When Eber Martinez was offered the chance to coach his alma mater in 2019, he jumped at the opportunity.
The 2007 Gar-Field graduate was a two-time Parade All-American for the Red Wolves who as a junior helped lead them to the Group AAA state final, where they lost to Thomas Dale 2-1 in overtime. In his final two seasons at Gar-Field, Martinez totaled 37 goals and 20 assists.
After playing at George Mason University, Martinez remained in the area and became a coach for Prince William Soccer Inc., or PWSI.
“Anytime you have a chance to come home and give back, it’s something you have to think about,” Martinez said. “Through coaching in the club circles, I knew PWSI Courage had a lot of players who went to Gar-Field, so the potential was there.”
The results have been as advertised with the Red Wolves going 5-3-3 in 2021 before losing in the Class 6, Region B quarterfinals to Osbourn 4-3 in overtime.
This season, Gar-Field (13-2-2) secured its first Cardinal District regular-season and tournament titles since 2009 and earned the top seed in regionals. Gar-Field hosts Osbourn Park Thursday in a region quarterfinal. The Red Wolves are looking for their first state tournament appearance since 2009 and their first region title since 1981.
When asked how he was able to change the culture after taking over, Martinez said it was vital to build relationships with players, including ones who don’t play travel soccer.
This is Martinez’s first full season leading the Red Wolves. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 season and shortened the 2021 season.
“It was a case of not only telling them but showing them you care about them, both inside and outside of soccer,” Martinez said.
Another factor was Martinez’ ability to capitalize on the relationships with his club players to lead the way. Martinez mentioned players such as captain Erik Garcia, center defensive midfielder Benjamin Velasquez and backline players Bryan Galvan and Christian Rios as key contributors this season.
“We have one of the best backlines in the district, and offensively there was talent,” Martinez said. “We utilized a 3-5-2 scheme following the previous season, but after the second game of the season, I knew we had to change some things to better fit our personnel. These players really adjusted well and did what it took to make everyone around them better.”
Communication among players and the ability to draw upon travel soccer connections has also proved important.
“Support for each other within the travel club and other travel coaches have built [enthusiasm]. When your school isn’t playing, but another [club] player is playing at another high school, you go to that game to support the player,” Martinez said. “Also, our captain, Garcia, is a people person and talked to a few people in the school community, and I told him I would provide pizza during our Senior Night. He got about 15 to 20 people out to watch us.”
Martinez’ playing background gives him credibility.
“When you are trying to show some players what you mean when you say something, my ability and willingness to participate in training with them is important,” Martinez said. “When they see my ball movement, my passes, my first touches, they say, ‘Wow, he could still play.’ And I tell them not to go easy on their coach – play as aggressively as you normally would.”
Two other players who have been difference makers for Gar-Field are Velasquez, whom Martinez called a player of the year candidate, and striker Jefferson Lopez-Coreas. Lopez-Coreas leads the Red Wolves with 15 goals. Velasquez is second with 10 followed by Galvan with nine.
“Velasquez is a quiet, shy kid, but I tell him, he needs to speak up and start rallying his teammates. He scores goals, gets assists and creates chances. Lopez’s strength is finishing chances as well as creating chances,” Martinez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.