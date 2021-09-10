Gar-Field High School announced Friday its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.
The inductees are:
• Lindsi Arrington, Student-Athlete, Class of 2010
• LaTroy Askew, Student-Athlete, Class of 1991
• Brian Bassett, Student-Athlete, Class of 1991
• Manfred Brown, Student-Athlete, Class of 1963
• Samuel Cox, Contributor, Former Principal 1963-1974
• Jack Haggard, Student-Athlete, Class of 1962
Inductees will be recognized at halftime of the varsity football game on Friday, October 8; and officially inducted at the Hall of Fame Luncheon scheduled for 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 9. Information will be shared and communicated accordingly, should you wish to attend the game and/or luncheon.
