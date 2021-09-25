Gar-Field's defense sacked Freedom quarterback Davis Bryson at the Red Wolves' 12-yard line with eight seconds left to end the Eagles' comeback attempt and win Saturday's Cardinal District season-opener for both teams 20-16.
This was the second straight season Gar-Field has beaten Freedom. Before last season, the Red Wolves had not defeated Freedom since 2012. Gar-Field (1-0, 2-2) has now won two straight after losing its first two games.
Freedom scored first on Bryson's touchdown run in the first quarter.
Gar-Field then came back to score 20 straight points.
Quarterback Omar Diallo put the Red Wolves up 10-6 at half on a touchdown run. Elijah Sledge added a touchdown run in the fourth.
Freedom’s second touchdown came on a pass from Bryson to Kam Courtney.
Freedom (0-1, 3-2) had a chance to score another touchdown when Bryson passed to Jeffery Overton. Officials ruled that Overton lost possession of the ball at the 1-yard line before the ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback, giving possession back to Gar-Field.
Bryson finished the game completing 11 of his 22 attempts for 127 yards and one interception. Bryson and Overton both rushed for 29 yards.
