On a team dominated by youth and inexperience, the mental toughness and ability to rise to the occasion shown by seniors was a key component in Gar-Field’s 10-6 non-district victory over visiting North Stafford Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Nowhere were these attributes more important in the game than in its waning seconds. Moments after completing a 12-yard pass to senior running back Yayah Conte and a 17-yard pass to Jackson McFarland, North Stafford freshman quarterback Brendan Perkins, who did not start at quarterback in favor of junior Jack Pearson, had the Wolverines (0-1) in a position to win the game.

Facing 4th and goal from the Gar-Field 5 with 30 seconds left, Perkins threw a well thrown sideline pass near the 3, but senior strong safety Kalvon Sanders jumped in front of the intended receiver and batted the pass away to preserve the victory.

Sanders also played well offensively, carrying 15 times for a game-high 101 yards and scoring the Red Wolves lone touchdown. Gar-Field took a 10-0 lead with 2:16 remaining in the third quarter when Diego Coca-Hernandez booted a 20-yard field goal.

Gar-Field coach Tony Keiling lauded the play of several of his team’s seniors—Sanders, running back/defensive back Jordan Terry, quarterback/strong safety Adric Johnson, and linebacker Malachi Wood-Valentine.

“(Those guys) are really a testament to mental toughness, and Kalvon made the big play at the end there to seal the victory,’’ Keiling said. “He’s a firecracker.’’

North Stafford stalled offensively early, which may have had as much to do with Gar-Field’s defense, a hallmark of the team since Keiling took over as coach, as with the sometimes stifling heat and humidity. Keiling also praised North Stafford and first year coach Marquez Hall.

“They have a new coach and they were very motivated to win for their coach,’’ Keiling said. “But I am very proud that my young team found a way to stop them (North Stafford) inside the 10 (yard line). It’s not easy to win the first game. I’ve never gone. 1-0. I’ve gone 0-3 my first three years, so I will take 1-0."

After the Wolverines had difficulty finding an early offensive rhythm, Hall decided to play Perkins, evidently hoping it would light a spark under a team that had amassed just four passing yards and 57 yards rushing before the fourth quarter.

Perkins did just that, completing 6 of 14 passes for 99 yards and the 11-yard scoring pass to Micah Brown during the quarter.

“This was the case of a team that is mostly young rising to the occasion when it counted,’’ Keiling said. “We had a lot of penalties, but that’s a mark of a young team. We are going to take what we learned from this and fix our mistakes.’’

Among the mistakes were one lost fumble, a few near special teams breakdowns, and 100 yards in penalties despite holding North Stafford to 185 yards of total offense in the game.

“I’ve got a young team and a young coaching staff, but it’s good to have the mental toughness to stop them late in the game,’’ Keiling said.

NORTH STAFFORD (0-1) 0 0 0 6—6

GAR-FIELD (1-0) 7 0 3 0—10

Scoring Summary

First quarter

G-F—Sanders 1 run (Coca-Hernandez kick), 3:36

Third Quarter

G-F—FG Coca-Hernandez 20, 2:16

Fourth Quarter

NS—Brown 11 pass from Perkins (pass failed), 7:48

Individual statistics

RUSHING—North Stafford, Killings 8-42, Conteh 10-27, Perkins 3-13, Pearson 5-3; Gar-Field, Sanders 15-101, Johnson 10-26, Ferrufino. 8-13, Jackson. 2-13, Terry 5-2.

PASSING—North Stafford, Pearson 1-9-1-4, Perkins 6-14-0-99; Gar-Field, Johnson 5-10-0-56.

RECEIVING—North Stafford, McFarland. 4-55, King 1-25, Conteh 1-12, Brown 1-11; Gar-Field, Gardner. 2-59, Terry 2-(minus 7), Carroll 1-4.