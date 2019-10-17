Tony Keiling and his assistants disagreed over whether to keep Mason Woods on Gar-Field’s varsity football team as a freshman.
Keiling preferred Woods spend his first season on the junior varsity. In Keiling’s mind, Woods was too undersized to hold his own against bigger and more experienced players.
But his coaching staff believed Gar-Field needed Woods’ leadership skills. Woods had a knack for motivating his teammates. It also helped Woods’ cause that Gar-Field was thin at linebacker.
Still, Keiling held his ground until two-a-day practices started. It was then that Woods shined and convinced his former youth league coach he was ready for the varsity. Woods finished his first season with 51 tackles and never once gave Keiling a reason to second guess his decision.
“Mason is a total player,” Keiling said of the junior. “He understands football. He still guides our seniors.”
For all his early success as a three-year starter who earned first-team all-Cardinal District honors as a sophomore, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound Woods needed to improve in one area of his game: his tackling technique.
Woods kept leading with his head, a major no-no when trying to avoid concussions. Anytime Woods committed that mistake in a game, Keiling pulled him out for a play. And when Woods did the same thing in practice, Keiling made him run a lap in practice or do a bear crawl across the field.
Woods did plenty of both his freshman year, but the number declined his sophomore year to the point now where he knows better each time out.
His helmet is in better shape as well after incurring some dents in it to start last season.
The change in style hasn’t slowed Woods down. Keiling said he calls Woods “the Hammer” for his ferocious hitting.
I’m still making plays,” said Woods, who contributed 13 tackles, including four for loss in last Friday’s 51-7 win over Potomac. “With the way I am tackling now, I hit harder.”
Woods would love to contribute on offense as a fullback blocking for a ball carrier. For the moment, Keiling wants to keep him rested. But that could change down the stretch as Gar-Field (4-2 overall) looks to secure its first playoff berth since 2011 and first winning season since 2010. Gar-Field sits eighth in this week’s Virginia High School League power ratings for Class 6 Region B. The top eight teams make the postseason.
“As we get closer, if we need him, you might see him in some offensive packages,” Keiling said, “He’s such a powerful leader.”
Woods has seen Gar-Field make great strides since going 0-10 his freshman year. At the time, Woods said he struggled to stay focused, even to the point of wanting to come to practice as he questioned other players’ commitment to building a winning program. But that’s no longer an issue.
“We worked for where we are now,” Woods said.
