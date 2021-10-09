When Gar-Field won the Cardinal District title last season, it did so by getting big plays on offense and by using its stellar defense to make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable. Often, the Red Wolves took advantage of opponents’ mistakes as well.

Alas, all three of those ingredients came into play once again Friday night when Gar-Field played host to Potomac in a Cardinal District game. Red Wolves quarterback Omar Diallo threw for one touchdown and ran for another, and Gar-Field’s defense and special teams took care of the rest in a 23-12 victory that extended its winning streak to four straight games after beginning the season 0-2.

Gar-Field (4-2 overall, 3-0 in district play), whose team had several key players miss practices this week due to COVID-19 protocols, lost its big playmaker from last season in quarterback Bishop Fitzgerald to graduation, but his success, Diallo, notched two big plays of his own Friday night.

On the Red Wolves’ second drive from scrimmage, Diallo found Jalil Singleton on a 40-yard pass that gave Gar-Field a 6-0 lead with three minutes left in the first quarter.

Meanwhile, Potomac (2-4 overall, 1-2 in district play) sputtered offensively as quarterback Peter Woolfley completed just 2 of his first 12 passes for 48 yards. Gar-Field coach Tony Keiling said being able to get pressure on Woolfley was pivotal.

“The past two years we’ve played Potomac, he completed passes. The games were shootouts,” Keiling said. “He’s a great quarterback when he is comfortable, but tonight I don’t think he was ever really able to get comfortable. I’m really proud of this team because we have a lot of young guys playing on both sides of the ball.”

Another important lift came with 2:59 left in the first half when Joshua Lopez booted a 33-yard field goal to make it 9-0 after a fumble on a punt was recovered by Gar-Field.

“That field goal was key,” Keiling said. “Because it allowed us to be able to relax a little bit.”

Gar-Field got another lift about two minutes later when Diallo got past one defender and sped up the right sideline for a 50-yard scoring run that gave the Red Wolves a 16-0 halftime lead.

Davis Bryson accounts for eight touchdowns in Freedom's 84-20 win over Colgan Freedom senior quarterback Davis Bryson threw for three touchdowns and ran for five more Friday as the visiting Eagles defeated winless Colgan…

“We know Omar can run, and we can put in more running stuff [for him] but we don’t want him to get hurt,” Keiling said. “We called the play though, and he was able to convert it. Next year, he should be able to run and pass the way Bishop [Fitzgerald] did, but for now, we’re just letting him do what he can do.”

Potomac had a potential 36-yard field goal blocked at the end of the first half.

Keiling said he was not surprised Potomac came back in the second half.

“We respect Potomac’s coaching staff. We knew this could be a trap game for us, so I was happy to execute early,” Keiling said. “These are the kind of games that will challenge us. These kind of games put stress on a young team, but they also teach them how to play football.”

Before Potomac made it interesting, Gar-Field took advantage of another mistake when a bad snap on a punt was recovered by Victor Ssegawa at the 15 and returned for a touchdown that made it 23-0.

With 2:09 left in the third quarter, however, Woolfrey executed a spectacular 33-yard run during which he appeared to be tackled several times, but continued to drag would-be tacklers with him until he reached the end zone. The two-point conversion pass failed, but it brought Potomac within 23-6. Potomac’s drive was aided by a pass-interference penalty by Gar-Field.

“Calls like pass interference [and] roughing the passer are subjective, but that’s football,” Keiling said.

Woolfrey threw a 25-yard scoring pass to Kaden Lewis with 5:01 to go to account for the final margin. The ensuing onside kick was good, but Potomac missed a 32-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Gar-Field was able to run out the clock from there.

POTOMAC (2-4, 1-2) 0 0 6 6—12

GAR-FIELD (4-2, 3-0) 6 10 7 0—23

FIRST QUARTER

G-F—Singleton 40 pass from Diallo (pass failed), 3:00

SECOND QUARTER

G-F—FG Lopez 33, 2:59

G-F—Diallo 50 run (Lopez kick), :57

THIRD QUARTER

G—Ssegawa 15 fumble return (Lopez kick), 9:23

P—Woolfrey 33 run (pass failed), 2:09

FOURTH QUARTER

P—Lewis 25 pass from Woolfrey (pass failed), 5:01

Individual statistics

Rushing—Potomac, Henry 10-49, Woolfrey 6-27, Hammond-Donkoh 2-5, Persons 3-3, McCree 1-2, Williams 1-2; Gar-Field, Sanders 13-68, Terry 12-46, Diallo 10-44, Bumbrey 2-9, Ferrufino 2-7, Singleton 1-2.

Passing—Potomac, Woolfrey, 9-24-0-164; Gar-Field, Diallo 4-6-0-82.

Receiving—Potomac, Williams 4-95, Lewis 2-36, Medina 2-22, Henry 1-24; Gar-Field, Singleton 2-45, Crockett 1-35, Allen 1-2.