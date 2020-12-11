Gar-Field High School activities director Mike Payne entered the first day of basketball tryouts Monday expecting to field a girls varsity team.
But after evaluating the situation based on the turnout, the level of experience and the impact of the pandemic, Payne met with the coaching staff and everyone agreed it was necessary to only field a junior varsity team for this season.
“It’s the best move and the best decision and the best situation to place them in to be successful,” Payne said.
The girls understood the decision after Payne informed them Thursday. Michael Myles, the Indians’ varsity girls coach, will direct the junior varsity squad.
“They were comfortable with the junior varsity schedule,” Payne said. “Our expectation is to have them game-ready [for next season]. We can slowly progress and build them up.”
Due to a variety of reasons, Payne said participation numbers were down 50 percent from last season. Only 12 girls are on this year’s roster, but there are no seniors and only one player has any varsity experience. Gar-Field went 0-20 last year.
With heavy academic workloads and doing school virtually, a few seniors opted not to return and focus on their class work.
“They couldn’t take on basketball,” Payne said.
Other players needed to focus on family needs.
“They selected to support their family by watching siblings or working on the side,” Payne said.
The Gar-Field girls are the only Prince William County public team not playing a varsity basketball schedule this season, but many other local schools will not have teams at the freshman and junior varsity level.
Of the five county schools in the Cedar Run District, only Battlefield, Patriot and Osbourn Park will have freshman boys teams. There are no freshman girls teams.
All five schools will have a boys junior varsity team, but Battlefield and Patriot are the only schools to have junior varsity girls.
The seven-team Cardinal District had already eliminated freshman basketball before tryouts began Monday. Colgan will have boys and girls junior varsity teams, while Potomac and Freedom will only have a junior varsity boys team.
Woodbridge is attempting to put together a girls junior varsity team and it appears Forest Park will have enough girls for a jv season.
Brentsville will have varsity and junior varsity boys and girls basketball teams. The Tigers have not fielded freshman teams in the past.
