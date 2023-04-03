BASEBALL
GAR-FIELD 13, LIBERTY-BEALETON 2: Ryheam Mack recorded three RBI and was the winning pitcher Monday at the Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field.
Mack finished the game 2 for 4. He struck out six in six innings.
Adric Johnson added four RBI for Gar-Field (5-2).
BRENTSVILLE 4, JOHN CHAMPE 3: The Tigers scored the go-ahead run in the top of the fifth Monday at Lightridge High School.
Zach Courtney led Brentsville (3-2) with two RBI. Connor Lyle was the winning pitcher. He struck out five in 3.1 innings.
OSBOURN 27, PARK VIEW-STERLING 5: RJ Donahue finished with six RBI on 2 of 2 hitting with three runs scored and a homer to lead the Eagles' offense in the win at the Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field High School.
Noah Wilsher was the winning pitcher. He struck out four and allowed no earned runs and two hits in four innings. Osbourn improves to 2-4.
BATTLEFIELD 6, LAKOTA 1: Carson Cho hit a double and a homer and totaled two RBI as Battlefield (4-2) won its first game of the Mingo Bay Classic in Myrtle Beach, FL.
Cooper Harris added two hits and two RBI. Andrew Hitt earned the win. He allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out one in three innings.
THOMAS JEFFERSON HIGH SCHOOL FOR SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY 4, POTOMAC 1: Thomas Jefferson broke a 1-1 tie by scoring three runs in the top of the seventh at the Grant and Danny Spring Showcase at Annandale High School.
Potomac (1-5) scored its lone run in the bottom of the first.
ALEXANDRIA CITY 7, WOODBRIDGE 4: Alexandria City scored one run in the top of the first and three each in the third and fourth innings.
Aiden Ellerts took the loss for the Vikings (5-4) at the Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field HS. He gave up two earned runs, five hits and one walk and struck out five in four innings.
MCLEAN 11, GAINESVILLE 1: McLean led 10-0 after the first three innings of the Beltway Bash at The Ballpark at The Ballpark at Capital One at Tysons.
Gainesville falls to 2-3.
FAUQUIER 9, HYLTON 1: Fauquier scored seven runs in the top of second at the Jeff Baker Classic at Gar-Field.
Hylton is now 1-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.