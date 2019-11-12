Gary Wortham said a change of support from the Woodbridge administration and unfounded accusations about the football program led him to resign his position as head coach once the season ended.
Wortham’s decision to step down after five seasons became official following Woodbridge’s 28-14 loss Friday at Gar-Field.
“There are some changes at Woodbridge in regards to false notions and perceptions about my program,” Wortham said.
Woodbridge principal Heather Abney said she wished Wortham well.
“I would be remiss if I did not mention that Gary Wortham has contributed immensely to the WSHS community and he will be greatly missed,” Abney said in an email. “With that being said, we are excited about the next chapter and will be working hard to recruit another outstanding leader for our program.”
Wortham said he grew tired of answering questions in response to charges of recruiting allegations, all of which he said are untrue. Without going into details, Wortham said he’s had to address these accusations since the preseason started in August.
“When you explain yourself once, that should be the end of it,” Wortham said. “But the continuing conversation and perceptions took a toll. It’s obvious there was a change of support from the top.”
Wortham thanked George Washington for hiring him at Woodbridge. Washington retired last school year as Woodbridge’s activities director. Washington was replaced by Jason Eldredge. Eldredge came over from West Springfield High School, where he worked as an ESOL teacher and as the assistant director of student activities.
“[Eldredge’s] goal is to continue to promote a culture of excellence in activities and athletics,” Abney said. “He has made some changes with regards to policies and procedures to ensure compliance.”
Wortham said he’s never been cited for recruiting players.
“This is a ministry for me,” Wortham said.
Wortham said his players understood his decision.
“They felt I deserved better in the way I was treated,” Wortham said.
Wortham said he has no plans to retire from coaching.
“I’m not going to disclose [my plans],” Wortham said. “But I am not done with coaching by any means.”
Wortham’s departure means Woodbridge will have its fourth head football coach in nine years when the 2020 season begins.
In five seasons with the Vikings, Wortham went 33-22. Woodbridge finished the 2019 season with a 5-5 record.
Wortham led Woodbridge to two playoff appearances, including 2017 which marked Woodbridge’s first in the state semifinals since 2007. Woodbridge tied the school record for single-season wins that year (12), won its first region title since 2007 and first playoff game since 2008. Wortham was the Class 6 Region C coach of the year.
Prior to Woodbridge, Wortham was Freedom’s head coach for five seasons, going 10-42. He led the Eagles to the school's first-ever playoff appearance in 2013. The Eagles also returned to the postseason in 2014, losing in the 5A North Region first round.
During his time at Woodbridge, Wortham’s program has produced four Division I recruits in three straight years, including this year with senior linebacker Antoine Sampah (LSU commitment), lineman Reuben Adams Jr. (undecided), defensive lineman Sheku Tonkara (Air Force) and linebacker Rafeel Ampong (Towson).
Wortham will join Sampah and Adams as a coach at the Under Armour All-America Game Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Sampah and Adams are the first teammates from the same northern Virginia high school football program to participate together in the Under Armour game and Wortham is the first coach from a northern Virginia high school to coach in the event.
