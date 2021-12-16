At 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, Gilbert Tongrongou joined his fellow Boston College commitments for a group chat ready to answer one question that dominated the conversation: “Are you ready?”

In 21 minutes, the Forest Park senior and other members of the Eagles’ 2022 recruiting class would electronically submit their signed national letters of intent to Boston College. Once the school received the paperwork, everything was official. Tongrongou and the rest of the early signees were now headed to Boston College.

“It’s a big achievement,” Tongongrou said. “And this is just the beginning. I always dreamed of this.”

Gilbert cake.jpg A cake awaits the celebration for Gilbert Tongrongou's signing with Boston College Dec. 15, 2021.

Tongrongou was one of five Prince William County high school senior football players who officially signed their national letters of intent Wednesday to play college football on the first day of the early signing period.

The others: Battlefield’s Wesley Williams (Duke), Unity Reed’s Shawn Murphy (Alabama) and Brentsville’s Bryce Jackson (Merrimack) and Gavin Yohn (Davidson).

Of the five signees, Tongrongou’s story is the most unusual.

A late bloomer who only started playing football as a high school freshman, Tongrongou turned into a force upfront.

As a junior, he was named the Cardinal District Defensive Player of the Year after totaling 11 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and eight quarterback pressures in seven games during the pandemic-shortened season.

The district co-defensive player of the year as a senior, Tongrongou finished with 25 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, three forced fumbles and two batted balls in helping Forest Park (5-6) reach the postseason for the first time since 2015.

Tongrongou is the highest-rated Forest Park football recruit since 2016 graduate Eric Kumah signed with Virginia Tech. Kumah was the first Bruin to earn an athletic scholarship to a FBS Division I football program straight out of high school since Forest Park opened in 2000.

Boston College was the first school to offer the defensive lineman. He committed to the Eagles July 4.

The 6-3, 250-pound Tongrongou is rated the No. 22 player and the No. 1 defensive tackle in Virginia for the class of 2022 by ESPN and a three-star prospect overall. He’s one of 21 early signees for Boston College and the only one from Virginia.

“At first, I was playing for the fun of it,” Tongrongou said. “But then I fell in love with the game.”

Murphy was the most highly recruited of the five. He’s also the only one of the group who will graduate early and enroll in college in January. By arriving at Alabama next month, Murphy will have a chance to get a head start on acclimating himself academically and athletically as he looks to earn playing time as a true freshman. Murphy will arrive at Alabama Jan. 8 and start classes Jan. 12.

20211215_103102.jpg (left to right) Unity Reed head football coach Carroll Walker, Unity Reed senior Shawn Murphy, Murphy's girlfriend Bella Roebuck and standing …

Murphy received his first scholarship offer from the University of Virginia the fall of his freshman year. Alabama offered him the following spring. He received over 40 offers and narrowed his choices down to LSU, Florida, Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State and before selecting the Crimson Tide July 25.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban visited Unity Reed twice. Once during Murphy’s sophomore year and then again Dec. 8.

Murphy is rated the top inside linebacker by Rivals and ESPN.com. He is Rivals’ No. 34 overall and No. 2 player in Virginia. He was one of 22 early-signees for the defending national champions. ESPN rated Alabama’s recruiting class No. 2 after the first day.

Once Alabama received his paperwork Wednesday, Murphy received a phone call from Crimson Tide outside linebackers coach Sal Sunseri and a text from defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach Pete Golding.

Murphy never thought much about college recruiting until he arrived at Unity Reed. His focus was more on the NFL. But once the offers start rolling in, he pushed himself more. He also liked the idea of going to college early after teammate Chayce Chalmers, a 2019 graduate, do the same thing when he headed to the University of Virginia.

In his typical low-key fashion, Murphy stayed focused on the task of hand instead of getting caught in the recruiting hype.

“I wanted to work hard,” Murphy said. “I could do something with this for real.”

Unity Reed tried Murphy at free safety as a freshman. But the experiment ended quickly when it became apparent Murphy was more focused on running into the line to tackle someone instead of catching balls in the secondary,

Unity Reed moved him to middle linebacker, where he started four years and compiled 314.5 total tackles. This season, the 6-f3, 225-pound Murphy finished with 113 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, six sacks and two interceptions in 12 games. He also blocked three field-goal attempts.

He received the Butkus Award as the nation’s top high school linebacker. Before he goes to Alabama, Murphy will play in the Under Armour All-America Game Jan. 2 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

“It feels like a new chapter,” Murphy said of heading to college. “I get to restart.”