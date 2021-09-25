Forest Park's Gilbert Tongrongou converted a 25-yard field goal in the second overtime Friday to lift the Bruins past the host Potomac Panthers 25-22 in both team's Cardinal District opener.

It was the former soccer player's first-ever field goal attempt. The Boston College commitment has filled in the last three weeks as the Bruins' kicker in place of Anthony Salinas, who has been out with an injured hip.

A 6-foot-4, 260-pound senior lineman, Tongrongou entered Friday's game by recording five points, all of extra-point attempts.

Tongrongou’s field goal was set up after Forest Park recovered a Potomac fumble to take over at the 5-yard line in the second overtime.

Potomac sent the game into a second overtime when it converted a two-point attempt to make the score 22-22.

Forest Park tied the game with two minutes left in regulation to send it into overtime with the score 14-14.

After starting the season 0-3, Forest Park (1-0, 2-3) has now won two straight. Potomac falls to 0-1 in the district and 1-3 overall.