Only one moment slowed down Keith Jenkins in Patriot’s season-opening win over visiting Hylton last Friday night.
It occurred late in the second quarter when a Hylton linebacker caught Jenkins’ right leg from behind while Jenkins ran through the line of scrimmage with the ball. The tackle caused Jenkins to fall forward with the ball trapped between his stomach and the turf. Struggling to catch his breath, he ran to the sideline and vomited into a trash can. Problem solved.
Feeling better, Jenkins returned to the field two plays later and continued his dominating performance by scoring on a 26-yard run. He was back in form, finishing the night with 224 rushing yards and a career-five rushing touchdowns on 13 carries.
“I needed that break,” Jenkins said. “I was good.”
While he is capable of putting up numbers like that on any given night, Jenkins’ output against Hylton proved extra special.
The Bulldogs stacked the line and sent seven to eight defenders at first-year starting quarterback Sam Fernandez in an attempt to disrupt Patriot’s passing game.
Taking advantage of head coach Sean Finnerty’s scheme, Patriot’s offensive line responded by creating holes for Jenkins to shoot through. Left tackle Sage Hensley, the only senior lineman, junior right guard Cole Surber, sophomore center Alaric Ahrens, junior left guard Brandon Khu and junior right tackles Garrett Jones and Braden Chandler did their jobs.
“I’m so proud to see them growing,” Jenkins said of his offensive line. “Everyone is improving.”
Jenkins did the rest, scoring on runs of 30, 45, 56, 26 and 20 yards before the game was called midway through the third quarter because of lightning. Patriot led 42-6 at the time and was declared the winner.
“He’s explosive,” Finnerty said of Jenkins. “He makes that cut and goes and you are not going to catch him … He has everything you want in a running back.”
Jenkins’ father, Keith Sr., introduced his son to football.
Keith Sr. played football at Dodge City (Kansas) as a wide receiver. After his time in the Army ended, Keith played seven seasons for the semi-pro Orlando Guardians of the National Public Safety Football League and won a championship in 2008.
In 2005, Keith was invited to a pro regional combine in Coral Gables, Fla. He did well enough to draw interest from the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, but nothing more came of that after he suffered a season-ending injury. He went on to coach the Guardians for two seasons.
“I shared everything I could with him to help and he took it from there,” Keith Sr. said. “My wife brought him to every football game of mine along with his sister. He has God-given talents, and our goal was to guide him as he grew. We’re just proud to watch him do what he does.”
Jenkins joined the Patriot varsity as a sophomore but bided his time behind senior and eventual Indiana signee Tim Baldwin Jr. An all-state selection who led Prince William County in rushing and scoring, Baldwin assisted Jenkins in many ways.
“He helped me a lot to develop,” Jenkins said. “It was good to watch what he did and being a leader. I tried to follow in his steps.”
Jenkins led Patriot in rushing as a junior with 821 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. This season, he’s added starting cornerback to his responsibilities.
Finnerty used Jenkins in that role last season, but on a limited basis to rest him. Patriot has a capable back-up running back in junior Quentin Harrison this season to spell Jenkins when needed.
Jenkins also fills a need in the secondary with his experience and athleticism. Colleges have taken notice. Morgan State has offered Jenkins as a corner, and Virginia Tech likes him there as well.
Jenkins is good no matter where he plays. He wants to contribute. And nothing will keep him down for long. Not even a brief stop to the sidelines to clear his stomach and catch his breath.
“I feel like this is all in my hands,” Jenkins said. “I love football and this opportunity.”
