BRENTSVILLE 34, GEORGE MASON 21: Guy Hayes threw for 185 yards on 7 of 17 passing and three touchdowns and ran for 194 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns as the visiting Tigers finished up the regular season on a five-game winning streak and unbeaten in the Class 3 Northwestern District.
Brentsville (7-3), which is in the playoffs for the fifth straight year, likely secured the No. 3 and a home game in next weekend’s first-round of the playoffs.
The Tigers totaled 481 yards of offense with 296 coming on the ground.
Aidan Lawhead caught two Brentsville touchdown passes and finished with three recpetions for 124 yards. Kevin Peterson caught two passes for 53 yards and the other touchdown pass.
The Tigers led 21-14 at halftime.
MANASSAS PARK 48, PARK VIEW-STERLING 22: Payton Simmons ran for 224 yards and five touchdowns on 18 carries and Andre Kidd ran for 111 yards on 11 carries and one touchdown as both players finished the season with over 1,000 rushing yards.
Cameron Dixon added 76 rushing yards on nine carres and a touchdown.
The Cougars finish the regular season with a 5-4 record.
