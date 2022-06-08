Sometimes winning a soccer game is all about capitalizing on chances as much as getting them in the first place.

Such is the case for Patriot’s Hannah McGarvey, who took an entry pass from Carly Gillette in the 78th minute, took a few touches at the center of the goal box and rifled a shot past the Ocean Lakes goalie for the only score in a 1-0 victory Tuesday in the Class 6 state quarterfinals.

Patriot (14-4-3) advances to the semifinals to play Yorktown at John Champe High School Friday at 1:30 p.m. Despite the narrow score, the Pioneers dominated the pace of play, possessing the ball 61 percent of the time. Patriot took 28 shots to Ocean Lakes' 4.

So it was particularly thrilling for McGarvey to get the ball before quickly executing on the game-winning shot.

“I was happy to get the pass on a great ball, take a few touches to create space and then put the ball on net,’’ McGarvey said. “I was really happy for my teammates, who had worked so hard tonight.’’

If there is any bright side or consolation for Patriot, it is that despite a lack of scoring, Patriot’s precision passing, frenetic pace and boundless energy are each spectacular attributes to possess going into a state semifinal game.

“It (excellent ballhandling and passing) is one of the hallmarks of our program,’’ Patriot coach Kelly Beauchamp-Payne.

The Pioneers, who reached last season's state final, pretty much dominated play in the first half as a great majority of the touches took place in the Patriot offensive zone.

Patriot’s energy and quickness were on display throughout the game. McGarvey said she felt happy the energy and effort expended by her teammates was rewarded.

“I think there was frustration in finding the corners instead of the (goal)keepers’ hands. But I am proud that we never gave up the energy. We kept trying (to score) and eventually it came.’’

Compounding Patriot’s frustration was the loss of senior forward-midfielder Dakota Russell to an injury within the first five minutes of the game. Beauchamp-Payne said finding a way to score was vital.

“Their keeper made some great saves,’’ Beauchamp-Payne said. “Losing Dakota early on, had us really looking for a new way to score and win. We got unlucky on the attacking side there for awhile until the very end.’’

McGarvey said she was personally inspired by the support her teammates show on the sidelines.

“To a person, our teammates cheer us on and give encouragement,’’ McGarvey said. “It makes me want to work that much harder.’’