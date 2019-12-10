Senior Hannah Williams poured in a game-high 26 points on Monday night to lead Stonewall Jackson to a 44–37 victory over host Woodbridge. The win improved the Raiders record to 3–1 on the season while the loss dropped the defending Class 6 state champions to 1–1.
Williams played an all-around game for the Raiders, creating havoc on defense in addition to her scoring prowess. As part of the Raiders' full-court press, which was deployed from the opening tip-off, the senior also had eight steals and 12 rebounds.
“We don’t have a lot of size,” Stonewall Jackson head coach Anthony Diggs said after the win. “So what we have to do is play up-tempo basketball and try to get everybody running.”
Stonewall Jackson got off to a furious start on Monday night, only trailing after Woodbridge scored the opening bucket of the game. They took an 8–4 lead into the second quarter, followed by a 20–10 lead into halftime. Williams outscored the entire Vikings’ team in the first half, combining for 12 points in the first and second quarters.
In the second half, they kept the pressure up and never let Woodbridge’s offense feel totally comfortable. Thanks to 10 more points from Williams, the Raiders extended their lead to 33–17 at the end of three quarters.
Woodbridge, to its credit, never stopped fighting. In the fourth quarter, they finally got some shots to fall, most of which came off the hot hand of sophomore Amani Melendez, who scored 12 of her 15 points in the final period.
A three-pointer from Woodbridge junior Naja Ngongba cut Stonewall Jackson’s lead to 42–37 with 20 seconds remaining but it was too little too late. Stonewall Jackson senior Zoe Kanti promptly hit two free throws after an intentional foul to increase the Raiders lead to 44–37 and essentially ice the game. Woodbridge couldn’t convert on their its next possession and Williams was able to dribble out the last few seconds of the clock to secure the win for the Raiders.
“We played great defense tonight,” Williams stressed after the game. “Our team communicated and boxed out well.”
Williams scored 14 of her 26 points in the second half, aided by some clutch free-throw shooting in the closing minutes. Combined, the Raiders converted eight free-throw attempts in the final period to help put away the win.
Stonewall Jackson 44, Woodbridge 37
Stonewall Jackson
Williams (9 FG, 6–8 FT) 26 points, Yusaf (1 FG, 3–6 FT) 6 points, Kanti (0 FG, 5–6 FT) 5 points, Umana (2 FG, 0–0 FT) 5 points, Gomes (0 FG, 1–2 FT) 1 points, Gaskins (0 FG, 1–5 FT) 1 points, Colom (0 FG, 0–1 FT) 0 points, Bunchu (0 FG, 0–0 FT) 0 points. Totals: 12 FG, 16–28 FT, 44 points
Woodbridge
Melendez (5 FG, 3–5 FT) 15 points, Denwiddie (3 FG, 0–0 FT) 6 points, Laumbach (3 FG, 0–0 FT) 6 points, Ngongba (2 FG, 0–0 FT) 5 points, Burke (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 3 points, Kellum (1 FG, 0–0 FT) 2 points, Turner (0 FG, 0–2 FT) 0 points. Totals: 15 FG, 3–7 FT, 37 points
Halftime: Stonewall Jackson 20, Woodbridge 10
3PT: Stonewall 4 (Williams 2, Umana, Yusaf), Woodbridge 4 (Melendez 2, Burke, Ngongba)
