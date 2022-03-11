Hayfield defeated Battlefield 67-47 Friday for the Class 6 state boys basketball title at the Siegel Center in Richmond.
Battlefield led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter after shooting 7 of 11 from the field. Hayfield (32-0) came back to outscore the Bobcats 17-11 in the second quarter to take a 33-29 lead.
The Hawks kept coming in the third, outscoring Battlefield 21-10. Hayfield entered the game averaging 78.5 points a game.
This was Battlefield's (20-7) first appearance in the state final. Hayfield advanced to the 2021 state semifinals.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for a complete wrap up along with photos
