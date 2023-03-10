RICHMOND – As the “back to back” chant rang from one baseline to the other and off the walls of the arena, and the orange-clad Hayfield students went out of their minds in a euphoria that bordered on delirium, Yohanse Awoke hurled the ball toward the Siegel Center ceiling.
The Hawks’ grandest of flights will continue for another year.
Hayfield won their second straight Class 6 boys basketball title, 52-41, over Patriot on Friday night at Virginia Commonwealth University. The first state championship appearance in program history for the Pioneers ended in heartbreak as the champions held their fast-paced offense in check.
The undisputed two best teams in the state all year converged in a widely-anticipated rematch of the season opener that ended with Hayfield winning at the buzzer.
Patriot (27-4) struggled early and often on the interior, missing a handful of layups and second-chance opportunities in the first quarter alone. Aided by a tenacious defense that held the Hawks (30-1) to just 36 percent shooting from the floor in the first eight minutes as the Hayfield perimeter offense was too stifled to even attempt an outside shot, the Patriot defense did what was needed against a Hayfield bunch that came into the final averaging 70 points per game.
The Pioneers’ interior struggles didn’t cease in the second quarter, but with Hayfield shooting 4-15 in the frame, Patriot was within four at halftime.
“We just didn’t make enough shots,” Patriot coach Sherman Rivers said. “We held a team that averaged 70 points a game to 52. The problem is, we scored 41. Sometimes it just happens that way, and they're [Hayfield] a very good basketball team and very talented. But I thought that we had our opportunities and we just didn't capitalize on them the way that we should have.”
On the glass, Patriot dominated, collecting 44 rebounds to Hayfield’s 31, but scoring just 10 points off 16 offensive rebounds spelled trouble as the Hawks made enough timely buckets to build on their slim lead.
The two schools’ student sections came out in full force, with neither side afraid to cajole the other into a response and carrying the atmosphere expected in the setting that had been expected by many fans and observers all year.
As the second half progressed, the Pioneers continued to struggle on the offensive end with the Hawks’ length and quickness, and offense again came at a premium in the third with the teams combining to shoot 8-25.
“I kept saying, guys, it's like it's been a long time ago, but I played in some state championship games back as a player,” Rivers said, referring to his two losses as a Potomac High School star in 1997 and ‘98. “The kids aren't used to the environment. It's a different shooting environment. I knew that it was going to come down to if you could execute and get stops.
“We kind of hurt ourselves a little bit more than it was something that they did.”
The game had little flow, between the 34 missed shots for each team and 32 total fouls called. Patriot’s 20 turnovers did them no favors, with their six assists by comparison indicative of the pressure they were under all night.
That pressure translated to a 17-51 shooting performance and 1-12 from beyond the arc; Hayfield left the door open for most of the game with a remarkably similar 18-52 and 1-7, respectively.
Patriot battled throughout the fourth quarter, and Nasir Coleman’s and-one with 6:57 to go brought his team back to within 36-31, threatening to return momentum back toward the Pioneers.
But as it was Dezmond Hopkins’ three-pointer from the right corner to open the scoring, Jahleel Jackson’s backbreaking three-pointer from the exact same spot with four minutes left gave Hayfield a 45-35 advantage that the Pioneers could not overcome. They would be the only three-pointers made out of 19 total attempts from both teams.
“Just being on this team, every practice, every workout just makes me just become a better leader for next year. They taught me a lot,” said Patriot junior Isaiah Vick, referring to Coleman and Jay Randall, who joined him in the media room postgame. “I love them and we’re talking a lot, so I'm hopeful I can replace that role as a leader next year.”
Hayfield’s second title came in their third final appearance, as Patriot failed to become the first team to bring a boys basketball championship back to the western end of Prince William County.
While Coleman, Randall, and Kaden Bates graduate and their teammates hope to return to Richmond in 2024, Hayfield graduates all five starters from Friday’s game and will look to reload with the players who came off the bench.
“I felt like we were going to score in the 70 range because we have great athletes and our guys are different. They're just a different beast of animal and and we didn't even have our A-game [tonight],” Hayfield coach Carlos Poindexter said. “We got out-rebounded by 14; for that to happen, that tells you how good these guys are. We made plays when we needed to make plays. 11 turnovers between their backcourt means [we] were putting a lot of pressure on the basketball and doing what we were supposed to do.
“We made life hell.”
