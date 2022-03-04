Haymarket Paralympian Evan Nichols discovers an athletic outlet thanks to Alex Green’s persistence

Evan Nichols trusted Alex Green.

So when Green suggested Nichols try sled hockey when both were fifth-graders, Nichols listened.

Green knew how much his 10-year-old friend wanted to participate in an athletic activity without his disability standing in his way.

Nichols was born with arthrogryposis, a condition that limited his mobility by affecting his feet and his right knee. He underwent over 20 surgeries, including the first at 5 weeks old on both ankles to clip each Achilles tendon to pull the heel bone down into his feet.

At age 5, both his hips were impacted by Legg-Calve-Perthes disease.

Then as a first-grader, Nichols had hip surgery at Children’s Hospital in Washington to reconstruct the ball of his left femur because the bone was dying due to the Legg-Calve-Perthes disease. Doctors performed the same surgery on Nichols’ right femur at the same hospital when he was in the third grade. Throughout the entire series of surgical procedures, Nichols had to learn to walk seven times.

Those surgeries allowed him to stand and walk on his own for short distances. For long distances, though, the Haymarket resident relied on crutches or a wheelchair to protect his hips from further damage.

Nichols had good upper-body strength and a desire to play sports. But his physical limitations frustrated him at times. Prior to sled hockey, Nichols played soccer, basketball and baseball until his limited mobility prevented him from keeping up with the other kids.

He wanted to do more and could not.

Then Green proposed a sport he played that Nichols knew nothing about.

Sled hockey has the same rink dimensions, and for the most part, the same rules as regular hockey. But sled hockey players sit in specially designed sleds and use two sticks attached to the sled to propel themselves and steer as well as to move the puck.

Nichols attended a DC Sled Sharks’ practice at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington. The experience changed his life. He enjoyed his first visit so much he wanted to go back. Sled hockey gave Nichols a much-needed athletic outlet where he thrived in a supportive community.

Little did he know at the time it would lead to where the 17-year-old Battlefield High School senior is now: the youngest member of the 2022 U.S. Sled Hockey team that begins play March 5 against Canada in the Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing.

Green was not able to see his friend reach this point. He died June 5, 2016, from cancer at age 12.

2022 Paralympic Winter Games When: March 4-14 in Beijing, China. The U.S. Paralympic Sled Hockey Team begins first-round play March 5 against Canada. Did you know? The United States has medaled in five of its six Paralympic appearances (gold in 2002, 2010, 2014 and 2018 and bronze in 2006).

But Green’s persistence is why Nichols is here. And it’s why this moment is as much about Green as it is about Nichols.

“Alex is the reason all this started,” said Nichols’ mom, Julie. “He opened up an entire community to us.”

BONDING EARLY

Nichols and Green met as first-graders and connected from the beginning. As the only two wheelchair-bound students in their class, they relied on each other in many ways. They never felt alone when they were together.

They liked to make people laugh. They passed the ball back and forth in physical education class and talked endlessly about their favorite sports teams, in particular the Washington Nationals and their favorite player, Jayson Werth.

And of course they shared an interest in sled hockey.

After Green became sick with cancer, he encouraged Nichols to stick with the sport. Even if he could not play anymore, Green showed up at games to cheer Nichols on.

Nichols did not fully understand what was going on with his friend and held out hope Green would return to the ice.

After Nichols learned of Green’s passing, he went numb, and in his words, “was out of it” for a couple of days. At the funeral, Green’s mother, Jenni, hugged Nichols and they cried together. As tough as this moment was, Jenni told Nichols that everything was going to work out. Green was at peace now.

Jenni wanted Nichols to keep doing what he loved and what brought Green joy.

“The last time I saw him at a hockey game, he came to watch us,” Nichols said. “We got off the ice after we had won, he said congratulations to me.”

ON HIS WAY

In late December, Nichols received an email from USA Hockey. It contained two messages: one good news, the other bad.

The bad news was that the U.S. team’s trip in January to the Czech Republic had been canceled. Julie and her husband, Daniel, had hoped to see Nichols play overseas in this tournament because no spectators are allowed at the Paralympic Winter Games due to COVID-protocols.

But the mood brightened when Nichols read he had made America’s 17-player roster for the Paralympic Games. Julie was driving at the time. She got so emotional Nichols worried whether she was OK.

“It was something we had not expected,” Julie said.

The news came as a surprise because Nichols skipped the U.S. Men’s Development Team, something that usually doesn’t happen. But Nichols impressed the coaches enough during camps last fall to earn a spot on this year’s Paralympic team.

He continued to shine during the team’s residency camp in Nashville in preparation for Beijing.

“We have seen such an improvement,” said head coach David Hoff. “When we got to Nashville in January that was really the first time that we had the team all together for an extended period, and it was exciting to watch him and some of the younger guys grow from the start to the end of residency.”

The U.S. is favored to win its fourth straight gold medal. After playing Canada on Saturday, the Americans have two more preliminary games before the quarterfinals begin March 10. The gold-medal game is March 13.

Nichols came home for a few days in February before flying to Los Angeles on Feb. 27 to prepare for the trip to Beijing. Julie admits she’s a little nervous about her youngest child going so far away without his parents. But she takes comfort in knowing that USA Hockey is providing a guardian and that other players have experienced this situation before at a younger age than her son.

“Evan is a really good kid and a great young player,” Hoff said. “We always say we have a really nice mix of older and younger players on our team, and he’s done such a good job fitting in with this group. It’s always nice to see that dynamic between the veteran guys and the young, up-and-coming players.”

Nichols has taken a leave of absence from school to focus on the Paralympics. But he will graduate in June and hopes to play sled hockey in college.

All because of one person’s efforts.

“Alex motivated me a lot more,” Nichols said. “He got me into this. I need to try my best. I would say I owe him a lot. He pushed me to continue.”