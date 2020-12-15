The Heritage Christian School Patriots boys varsity basketball team played their first ODACS home game of the season against Gill Grove Baptist (Chesterfield) and came away with a 66-29 victory Wednesday.
Heritage led early behind senior point guard Hayden James, who scored 10 points in the first quarter, including a four-point play after he was fouled on one of his many 3-pointers for the game. Junior Bret Cormican (18 points) and sophomore Joel Antwi (12 points) both contributed strong and early with hot shooting as well to go along with a full-court pressure defense that created numerous turnovers.
Leading by nearly 40 points going into the fourth quarter, Heritage head coach Kevin Cormican cleared his bench en route to the 37-point win.
James led all scorers with 22 points, 8 assists, and three steals in Heritage’s third straight victory. Heritage (3-3, 2-0) will be off until January 14 when they will resume play at home against Fairfax Baptist.
This was head coach Kevin Cormican’s last game coaching Heritage as he has accepted a pastoral position in Beckley, WV. Cormican coached the Patriots for 17 years guiding the Patriots to the state championship twice in the last five years and numerous trips to the state final. Assistant Coach Brandon Aylestock will take over coaching duties for the remainder of the season.
On Dec. 8, Heritage defeated Fairfax Baptist in its first ODACS game of the season. Bret Cormican led all scorers with 20 points, and Hayden James pulled in 18 points, 10 assists, and five steals in the 61-36 victory. Newcomer Joel Antwain had his best game of this early season with 12 points.
Heritage jumped out to a quick 15-6 lead with back to back threes from Cormican and a full-court pressure defense that created numerous Fairfax turnovers. Fairfax rallied in the second quarter with better ball-handling and Heritage’s hot start cooled, but Heritage managed to take a 31-16 lead into half-time.
James started the game slow but picked up at the beginning of the second half with several threes and full-court drives to break Fairfax’s press that resulted in several easy layups. Heritage’s lead grew to 20 points late in the third quarter before another quick rally from Fairfax was shut down with Heritage’s aggressive defense.
