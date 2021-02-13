Hayden James finished with 20 points Friday to top the 1,000-career point mark as Heritage Christian defeated Valley Baptist Christian 42-36.
James also totaled nine rebounds as Heritage improved to 7-5 overall and 6-2 in the ODACs.
Sophomore guard Joel Antwi added a career-high 16 points and contributed five steals.
James only needed three points to reach 1,000. He hit that mark 50 seconds into the first quarter when he recorded a 3-pointer.
James converted all his shots in the first quarter to finish with 12 of the team’s 14 total points for the period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.