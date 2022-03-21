Eugene Baltimore’s days as a high school basketball head coach are over after stepping down at Brentsville last week.
In his second stint at the girls helm, he led the Tigers to three state quarterfinal appearances in five seasons, including this season when the Tigers went 17-5 overall.
Previously, Baltimore served as Brentsville's head girls basketball coach for eight seasons before resigning his position following the 2007-08 season.
Baltimore thought he’d stick around through next season once this junior class graduated. All five starters are underclassmen, led by three-time all-state junior guard and Siena commitment Alden Yergey.
“I was worn out,” Baltimore said. “It had nothing to do with these girls. I could not ask for a better team to go out with. I prayed about it. It’s time. I’ve got nothing left in the tank. It’s a good time to go.”
The news caught his team off guard, but he assured them he was still around to help.
“They know I’m here,” Baltimore said.
He said some of his assistants plan to apply for the job and he hopes one of them gets it since they are familiar with the program. Baltimore said if he coaches again, it will only be as an assistant.
WEST, COLEMAN MOVE ON
James West announced March 18 he has stepped down as Freedom-Woodbridge's head boys basketball coach. West led the Eagles for 14 seasons.
West said he made the decision at the beginning of this season. He wants to spend more time with his daughter, who enters high school next fall.
West went 109-194 at Freedom. He reached regionals twice and the 5A state semifinals in 2015.
Jeremy Coleman is no longer Osbourn Park’s head boys basketball coach. Coleman said the school wanted to go in a different direction "than where I was taking the program."
In four seasons, Coleman went 32-50. In his first season, Coleman led the Yellow Jackets to their first regional berth since 2008.
This past season, Osbourn Park finished 11-13 overall and lost in the Class 6 Region B quarterfinals.
Coleman has since joined the Highland School's boys basketball team as an assistant coach.
