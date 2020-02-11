basketball generic.jpg
CEDAR RUN DISTRICT

BOYS

First round

Monday, Feb. 10

No. 4 Osbourn 56, No. 5 Stonewall Jackson 52

No. 3 Battlefield 73, No. 6 Osbourn Park 65

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Osbourn at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.

Battlefield at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday Feb. 14 at highest seed

GIRLS

First round

Monday, Feb. 10

No. 4 Stonewall Jackson 59, No. 5 John Champe 51

No. 3 Patriot 52, No. 6 Osbourn 23

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 12

Stonewall Jackson at No. 1 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.

Patriot at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 14 at highest seed

