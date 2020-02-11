CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
BOYS
First round
Monday, Feb. 10
No. 4 Osbourn 56, No. 5 Stonewall Jackson 52
No. 3 Battlefield 73, No. 6 Osbourn Park 65
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Osbourn at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Battlefield at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday Feb. 14 at highest seed
GIRLS
First round
Monday, Feb. 10
No. 4 Stonewall Jackson 59, No. 5 John Champe 51
No. 3 Patriot 52, No. 6 Osbourn 23
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Stonewall Jackson at No. 1 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Patriot at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 14 at highest seed
