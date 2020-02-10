Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a half an inch.