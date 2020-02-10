CEDAR RUN DISTRICT
BOYS
First round
Monday, Feb. 10
No. 5 Stonewall Jackson at No. 4 Osbourn, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn Park at No. 3 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Stonewall-Osbourn winner at No. 1 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Osbourn Park-Battlefield winner at No. 2 John Champe, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday Feb. 14 at highest seed
GIRLS
First round
Monday, Feb. 10
No. 5 John Champe at No. 4 Stonewall Jackson, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 12
John Champe-Stonewall Jackson winner at No. 1 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Osbourn-Patriot winner at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 14 at highest seed
