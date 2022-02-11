BOYS
CLASS 6 CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
First round
Thursday, Feb. 10
No. 4 Osbourn Park 69, No. 5 Unity Reed 55
No. 3 John Champe 52, No. 6 Osbourn 44
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 14
Osbourn Park at No. 1 Patriot, 7 p.m.
John Champe at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, Feb. 16
at highest seed
GIRLS
CLASS 6 CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
First round
Thursday, Feb. 10
No 4 Gainesville 63, No. 5 Unity Reed 43
No. 3 Freedom-South Riding 28, No. 6 Osbourn 24
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 14
Gainesville at No. 1 Osbourn Park
Freedom at No. 2 Patriot, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Final
at highest seed
