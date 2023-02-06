basketball generic 2.jpg

CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

BOYS

First round

Monday, Feb. 13

No. 5 Osbourn at No. 4 John Champe, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Freedom-South Riding at No. 3 Gainesville, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Osbourn-John Champe winner at No. 1 Battlefield/Patriot winner, 6 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding-Gainesville winner at No. 2 Battlefield/Patriot loser, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 17

at higher seed, TBD

note: Battlefield plays Patriot Wednesday (Feb. 8) 6 p.m. at Gainesville High School to determine the district tournament's top seed

GIRLS

First round

Monday, Feb. 13

No. 5 Osbourn at No. 4 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Battlefield at No. 3 Patriot, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Osbourn-Freedom-South Riding winner at No. 1 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.

Battlefield-Patriot winner at No. 2 Gainesville, 6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

at higher seed, TBD

