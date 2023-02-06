CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
BOYS
First round
Monday, Feb. 13
No. 5 Osbourn at No. 4 John Champe, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Freedom-South Riding at No. 3 Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Osbourn-John Champe winner at No. 1 Battlefield/Patriot winner, 6 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding-Gainesville winner at No. 2 Battlefield/Patriot loser, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 17
at higher seed, TBD
note: Battlefield plays Patriot Wednesday (Feb. 8) 6 p.m. at Gainesville High School to determine the district tournament's top seed
GIRLS
First round
Monday, Feb. 13
No. 5 Osbourn at No. 4 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Battlefield at No. 3 Patriot, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Osbourn-Freedom-South Riding winner at No. 1 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
Battlefield-Patriot winner at No. 2 Gainesville, 6 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
at higher seed, TBD
