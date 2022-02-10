BOYS
CLASS 6 CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
First round
Thursday, Feb. 10
No. 5 Unity Reed at No. 4 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 John Champe, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 14
Unity Reed-Osbourn Park winner at No. 1 Patriot, 7 p.m.
Osbourn-John Champe winner at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Final
Wednesday, Feb. 16
at highest seed
GIRLS
CLASS 6 CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
First round
Thursday, Feb. 10
No. 5 Unity Reed at No 4 Gainesville, 7 p.m.
No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday, Feb. 14
Gainesville-Unity Reed winner at No. 1 Osbourn Park
Osbourn-Freedom-SR winner at No. 2 Patriot, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Final
at highest seed
