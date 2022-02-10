basketball generic.jpg
Buy Now
Bill Kamenjar/InsideNoVa.com

BOYS

CLASS 6 CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

First round

Thursday, Feb. 10

No. 5 Unity Reed at No. 4 Osbourn Park, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 John Champe, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 14

Unity Reed-Osbourn Park winner at No. 1 Patriot, 7 p.m.

Osbourn-John Champe winner at No. 2 Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Final

Wednesday, Feb. 16

at highest seed

GIRLS

CLASS 6 CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

First round

Thursday, Feb. 10

No. 5 Unity Reed at No 4 Gainesville, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Osbourn at No. 3 Freedom-South Riding, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday, Feb. 14

Gainesville-Unity Reed winner at No. 1 Osbourn Park

Osbourn-Freedom-SR winner at No. 2 Patriot, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Final

at highest seed 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.