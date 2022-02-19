basketball generic.jpg
CLASS 6 REGION B TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 21

Osbourn Park at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.

Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6 p.m.

Hylton at Patriot, 7 p.m.

John Champe at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Final

Friday, Feb. 25

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Monday, Feb. 21

Gainesville at Woodbridge, 5:30 p.m.

Colonial Forge at Patriot, 5:30 p.m.

Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 6:30 p.m.

Freedom-South Riding at Potomac, 5:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Final

Friday, Feb. 25

CLASS 3 REGION B TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 1 William Monroe 74, No. 8 James Monroe 58

No. 4 Manassas Park 64, No. 5 Culpeper 49

No. 3 Skyline 64, No. 6 Meridian 44

No. 2 Caroline 88, No. 7 Armstrong 80

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Manassas Park at William Monroe, 6 p.m.

Skyline at Caroline, 7 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 25

GIRLS

Quarterfinals

Friday, Feb. 18

No. 1 Meridian 75, No. 8 Culpeper 21

No. 4 Skyline 61, No. 5 William Monroe 49

No. 3 James Monroe 54, No. 6 Caroline 35

No. 2 Brentsville 49, No. 7 Maggie Walker 28

Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Skyline at Meridian, 6:30 p.m.

James Monroe at Brentsville, 6 p.m.

Final

Friday, Feb. 25

CLASS 6 CARDINAL DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Final

Thursday, Feb. 17

Potomac 62, Hylton 43

GIRLS

Final

Thursday, Feb. 17

Woodbridge 42, Potomac 41

CLASS 6 CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

Final

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Patriot 60, Battlefield 41

GIRLS

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Final

Osbourn Park 58, Patriot 36

