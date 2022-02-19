CLASS 6 REGION B TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 21
Osbourn Park at Woodbridge, 7 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Battlefield, 6 p.m.
Hylton at Patriot, 7 p.m.
John Champe at Potomac, 7:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Final
Friday, Feb. 25
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Monday, Feb. 21
Gainesville at Woodbridge, 5:30 p.m.
Colonial Forge at Patriot, 5:30 p.m.
Forest Park at Osbourn Park, 6:30 p.m.
Freedom-South Riding at Potomac, 5:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Final
Friday, Feb. 25
CLASS 3 REGION B TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 18
No. 1 William Monroe 74, No. 8 James Monroe 58
No. 4 Manassas Park 64, No. 5 Culpeper 49
No. 3 Skyline 64, No. 6 Meridian 44
No. 2 Caroline 88, No. 7 Armstrong 80
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Manassas Park at William Monroe, 6 p.m.
Skyline at Caroline, 7 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 25
GIRLS
Quarterfinals
Friday, Feb. 18
No. 1 Meridian 75, No. 8 Culpeper 21
No. 4 Skyline 61, No. 5 William Monroe 49
No. 3 James Monroe 54, No. 6 Caroline 35
No. 2 Brentsville 49, No. 7 Maggie Walker 28
Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Skyline at Meridian, 6:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Brentsville, 6 p.m.
Final
Friday, Feb. 25
CLASS 6 CARDINAL DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Final
Thursday, Feb. 17
Potomac 62, Hylton 43
GIRLS
Final
Thursday, Feb. 17
Woodbridge 42, Potomac 41
CLASS 6 CEDAR RUN DISTRICT TOURNAMENT
Final
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Patriot 60, Battlefield 41
GIRLS
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Final
Osbourn Park 58, Patriot 36
