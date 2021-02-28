BOYS
Hayden James totaled 31 points, six rebounds and three steals to earn MVP honors for the third straight season Saturday as Heritage defeated Gill Grove 62-56 to win its second straight ODACS state championship at Faith Baptist in Fredericksburg.
The Roanoke College-bound senior guard closed out his high school career as the school’s second all-time leading scorer with 1,082 points.
Gill Grove jumped out to a 10-point lead going into the second quarter. But Heritage overcame a 49-point performance by Justin Barrett to take advantage of turnovers and going 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the final minutes to secure the title.
James was 10 of 11 from the line for the game. Heritage finishes the season with a 10-5 record.
GIRLS
Seton won both its games Saturday at John Paul the Great Saturday.
Seton (8-4) defeated Oakcrest 60-42 and John Paul 63-35. Against Oakcrest, Mary Pennefather and Lily Vander Woude each had 13 points and Emma Hickey 12.
In the second game, Pennefeather scored 27 points, Vander Woude 12 and Hickey 10. Pennefather had five 3’s.
