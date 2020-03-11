STATE TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 6
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
South County 61, Massaponax 42
Centreville 62, Western Branch 55
Final
Saturday, March 14 at the Siegel Center at VCU
South County vs. Centreville, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Thomas Edison 53, Western Branch 35
James Madison 62, James River 42
Final
Saturday, March 14 at the At Siegel Center (VCU)
Thomas Edison vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.
CLASS 5
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Norview 55, P.H.– Roanoke 50
Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48
Final
Saturday, March 14 at the Siegel Center at VCU
Norview vs. Green Run, 6:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Princess Anne 107, Woodgrove 45
Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35
Final
Saturday, March 14 at VCU
Princess Anne vs. Highland Springs, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
King’s Fork 67, G.W.–Danville 41
W. Wilson 77, Millbrook 58
Final
Friday, March 13 at VCU
King’s Fork vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Hampton 54, Loudoun Valley 49
Monacan 74, Millbrook 64
Final
Friday, March 13 at VCU
Hampton vs. Monacan, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Lakeland 43, W. Albemarle 35
Cave Spring 64, Central–Woodstock 53
Final
Friday, March 13 at VCU
Lakeland vs. Cave Spring, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Spotswood 59, Lakeland 41
Lord Botetourt 69, Booker T. Washington 43
Final
Friday, March 13 at VCU
Spotswood vs. Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Gate City 61, Radford 55, OT
John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44
Final
Thursday, March 12 at VCU
Gate City vs. John Marshall, 2:30 p.m.
CLASS 2
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Gate City 59, Union 52
Luray 52, Strasburg 36
Final
Thursday, March 13 at VCU
Gate City vs. Luray, 12:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 52, OT
Auburn 63, Grundy 61
Final
Thursday, March 13 at VCU
Auburn vs. Mathews, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Surry 37, Riverheads 23
Honaker 37, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29
Final
Thursday, March 13 at VCU
Surry vs. Honaker, 6 p.m.
