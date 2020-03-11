basketball generic.jpg
STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

South County 61, Massaponax 42

Centreville 62, Western Branch 55

Final

Saturday, March 14 at the Siegel Center at VCU

South County vs. Centreville, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Thomas Edison 53, Western Branch 35

James Madison 62, James River 42

Final

Saturday, March 14 at the At Siegel Center (VCU)

Thomas Edison vs. James Madison, 11 a.m.

CLASS 5

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Norview 55, P.H.– Roanoke 50

Green Run 72, Potomac Falls 48

Final

Saturday, March 14 at the Siegel Center at VCU

Norview vs. Green Run, 6:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Princess Anne 107, Woodgrove 45

Highland Springs 59, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 35

Final

Saturday, March 14 at VCU

Princess Anne vs. Highland Springs, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

King’s Fork 67, G.W.–Danville 41

W. Wilson 77, Millbrook 58

Final

Friday, March 13 at VCU

King’s Fork vs. Woodrow Wilson, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Hampton 54, Loudoun Valley 49

Monacan 74, Millbrook 64

Final

Friday, March 13 at VCU

Hampton vs. Monacan, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Lakeland 43, W. Albemarle 35

Cave Spring 64, Central–Woodstock 53

Final

Friday, March 13 at VCU

Lakeland vs. Cave Spring, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Spotswood 59, Lakeland 41

Lord Botetourt 69, Booker T. Washington 43

Final

Friday, March 13 at VCU

Spotswood vs. Lord Botetourt, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Gate City 61, Radford 55, OT

John Marshall 78, East Rockingham 44

Final

Thursday, March 12 at VCU

Gate City vs. John Marshall, 2:30 p.m.

CLASS 2

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Gate City 59, Union 52

Luray 52, Strasburg 36

Final

Thursday, March 13 at VCU

Gate City vs. Luray, 12:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Mathews 56, Colonial Beach 52, OT

Auburn 63, Grundy 61

Final

Thursday, March 13 at VCU

Auburn vs. Mathews, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Surry 37, Riverheads 23

Honaker 37, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 29

Final

Thursday, March 13 at VCU

Surry vs. Honaker, 6 p.m.

