STATE TOURNAMENTS

CLASS 6

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Massaponax vs. South County at Robinson, 8 p.m.

Western Branch vs. Centreville at Westfield, 6:30 p.m.

Final

Saturday, March 14

The Siegel Center at VCU, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Thomas Edison vs. Western Branch at Robinson, 6 p.m.

James River vs. James Madison at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.

Final

Saturday, March 14

At Siegel Center (VCU)

11 a.m.

CLASS 5

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Norview vs. Patrick Henry– Roanoke at William Fleming, 7 p.m.

Potomac Falls vs. Green Run at Norfolk State, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Woodgrove vs. Princess Anne at Norfolk State, 4 p.m.

Highland Springs vs. P.H.- Roanoke at William Fleming, 5:30 p.m.

CLASS 4

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

G.W.-Danville vs. King’s Fork at Norfolk State, 6 p.m.

Woodrow Wilson vs. Millbrook at Sherando, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Hampton vs. Loudoun Valley at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.

Millbrook vs. Monacan at Midlothian, 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 3

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Western Albemarle vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork, 8 p.m.

Cave Spring vs. Central– Woodstock at Salem Civic Center, 8 p.m.

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Lakeland vs. Spotswood at King’s Fork, 6 p.m.

Lord Botetourt vs. Booker T. Washington at Salem Civic Center, 6 p.m.

CLASS 2

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Radford vs. Gate City at Radford U., 6 p.m.

East Rockingham vs. John Marshall at Spotswood, 7 p.m.

CLASS 2

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Gate City vs. Union

Luray vs. Strasburg at Page County, 6:30 p.m.

CLASS 1

BOYS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Colonial Beach vs. Mathews

Auburn vs. Grundy

GIRLS

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 10

Surry vs. Riverheads at Sussex Central, 6 p.m.

Honaker vs. Patrick Henry– Glade Spring at Emory & Henry, 7 p.m.

