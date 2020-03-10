STATE TOURNAMENTS
CLASS 6
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Massaponax vs. South County at Robinson, 8 p.m.
Western Branch vs. Centreville at Westfield, 6:30 p.m.
Final
Saturday, March 14
The Siegel Center at VCU, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Thomas Edison vs. Western Branch at Robinson, 6 p.m.
James River vs. James Madison at Manchester, 6:30 p.m.
Final
Saturday, March 14
At Siegel Center (VCU)
11 a.m.
CLASS 5
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Norview vs. Patrick Henry– Roanoke at William Fleming, 7 p.m.
Potomac Falls vs. Green Run at Norfolk State, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Woodgrove vs. Princess Anne at Norfolk State, 4 p.m.
Highland Springs vs. P.H.- Roanoke at William Fleming, 5:30 p.m.
CLASS 4
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
G.W.-Danville vs. King’s Fork at Norfolk State, 6 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson vs. Millbrook at Sherando, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Hampton vs. Loudoun Valley at Norfolk State, 2 p.m.
Millbrook vs. Monacan at Midlothian, 4:30 p.m.
CLASS 3
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Western Albemarle vs. Lakeland at King’s Fork, 8 p.m.
Cave Spring vs. Central– Woodstock at Salem Civic Center, 8 p.m.
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Lakeland vs. Spotswood at King’s Fork, 6 p.m.
Lord Botetourt vs. Booker T. Washington at Salem Civic Center, 6 p.m.
CLASS 2
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Radford vs. Gate City at Radford U., 6 p.m.
East Rockingham vs. John Marshall at Spotswood, 7 p.m.
CLASS 2
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Gate City vs. Union
Luray vs. Strasburg at Page County, 6:30 p.m.
CLASS 1
BOYS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Colonial Beach vs. Mathews
Auburn vs. Grundy
GIRLS
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 10
Surry vs. Riverheads at Sussex Central, 6 p.m.
Honaker vs. Patrick Henry– Glade Spring at Emory & Henry, 7 p.m.
